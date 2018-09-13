search on deccanchronicle.com
Former Fortis promoter Shivinder to withdraw petition against brother Malvinder

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2018, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 3:01 pm IST
"I have applied to withdraw the petition before the NCLT, that is coming up for hearing," says Shivinder Mohan Singh.
New Delhi: Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh on Thursday said he has applied to withdraw the petition filed in NCLT against elder brother Malvinder and ex-Religare chief Sunil Godhwani.

Shivinder had alleged that collective and ongoing actions of his elder brother and Godhwani led to a systemic undermining of the interests of companies and their shareholders.

 

"I have applied to withdraw the petition before the NCLT, that is coming up for hearing," Shivinder Mohan Singh told PTI. "There is a mediation process that has been kicked off and if it does not work I have the option of refiling it," he added.

