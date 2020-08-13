142nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,416,169

61,252

Recovered

1,712,913

54,974

Deaths

47,325

835

Maharashtra54831338184318650 Tamil Nadu3145202563135278 Andhra Pradesh2641421709242378 Karnataka1964941126333511 Delhi1494601343184167 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana8647563074665 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Business Companies 13 Aug 2020 J&J ties up with ...
Business, Companies

J&J ties up with Biological E for manufacturing Covid vaccine in India

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 13, 2020, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2020, 8:57 pm IST
Hyderabad firm ties up to produce J&J's vaccine candidate in India
Mahima Datla, the managing director of Biological E
 Mahima Datla, the managing director of Biological E

Hyderabad: Biological E. Limited, India’s oldest biological products company, said on Thursday that it has tied up US-based Johnson & Johnson to manufacture the latter’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate in India.

“We are very pleased indeed to collaborate with an organisation like Johnson & Johnson. Given the magnitude of the Covid-19 pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine globally and in significant quantities. This is best achieved through collaboration,” said Mahima Datla, the managing director of BE.

 

J&J is developing a vaccine candidate ‘Ad26.COV2.S’ for Coronavirus through its pharmaceutical arm Janssen Pharmaceutica NV. The vaccine candidate is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials.

The phase 1/2a study will involve more than 1,000 adults aged between 18 and 55. The study will also include an arm testing the vaccine in people 65 and older. Human trials in the Netherlands, Spain, Germany and Japan will follow.

Johnson & Johnson chief scientific officer Paul Stoffels had told a conference call last month that the company expects initial human results in September and phase 3 efficacy testing could start the same month itself. “The vaccine could be ready by early 2021,” he said.

 

The tie-up with Biological E. would help J&J to ramp its manufacturing capabilities in India.

“We look forward to deploying our manufacturing infrastructure to support Johnson & Johnson’s commitment to global access for its COVID-19 vaccine,” said Narender Dev Mantena, Director of BioE Holdings Inc., who heads BE’s novel vaccine initiative.

According to the World Health Organisation data, people around the world are working on 42 vaccine candidates for Coronavirus, including two from India, which are at different stages of development.

 

“Six vaccine candidates are in phase-3 trials, two candidates in phase 2 trials. Ten vaccine candidates, including two being developed in India, are at phase ½,” claims the WHO data as on August 10.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), covid vaccine


Latest From Business

A worker examines diamond stones at Rijiya Gems, a diamond cutting and polishing workshop. (AFP Photo)

Gems, jewellery exports dip 38% in July as virus slows global demand

Railways has stopped running of regular trains for months now ever since the start of pandemic

In a first, Railways refund exceeds earning from passengers

PM Modi launches platform for Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest. (PTI Photo)

PM unveils new tax platform, says tax paying to become seamless, painless, faceless

Zydus Cadila launched the cheapest generic version of Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug remdesivir in India. (Photo- Twitter)

India's cheapest remdesivir version launched by Zydus Cadila at Rs 2,800 per vial



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Moderna to price COVID-19 vaccine at $50-$60 per course

Moderna Inc is planning to price its coronavirus vaccine at $50 to $60 per course. (AFP Photo)

Amul brand registers record turnover of ₹52,000 crore

The consolidated turnover of the Amul brand of products exceeded Rs 52,000 crore during 2019-20. (PTI Photo)

IndiGo revenue dips 92%, reports Q1 net loss of Rs 2,844 crore

IndiGo reported a net loss of Rs 2,844 crore in the quarter ended June. (PTI Photo)

Novartis profits rise despite coronavirus sales swings

Novartis reported Tuesday higher profits in the first half of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic causing swings in sales. (AFP Photo)

Glenmark Pharma cuts price of COVID-19 drug Favipiravir to Rs 75/tablet

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has cut price of its antiviral drug Favipiravir by 27 pc to Rs 75/tablet. (Photo- Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham