Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  New Zealand will now face their toughest opponents in India, who are also unbeaten.(Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs NZ LIVE; Match will commence at 3 pm
 
Business Companies 13 Jun 2019 Reliance Capital cal ...
Business, Companies

Reliance Capital calls PWC's observations baseless, unjustified

PTI
Published Jun 13, 2019, 11:52 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 11:52 am IST
The companies said they have also duly furnished all requisite and satisfactory details as required by PWC.
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani said his group was committed to meet all payment obligations in a timely manner and has already serviced debt worth Rs 35,000 cr in last 14 months.
 Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani said his group was committed to meet all payment obligations in a timely manner and has already serviced debt worth Rs 35,000 cr in last 14 months.

New Delhi: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital on Thursday said its erstwhile statutory auditor Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants' observations about its accounts were "completely baseless and unjustified".

On Wednesday, Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance said that Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants (PWC) had resigned as auditor of both the companies citing unsatisfactory response to "certain observations" made by it as a part of the ongoing audit for fiscal 2018-19.

 

"PWC's observations are completely baseless and unjustified. PWC has acted prematurely without even statutory discussions with the audit committee," Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing.

Reliance Capital said its continuing auditor Pathak H D & Associates has been mandated by the audit committee to submit its independent report on PWC's observations within 15 days.

"There is no question of 'diversion'; zero loans and/or liquidity have been provided by any lender in the PWC audit period. Reliance Capital is confident the independent report of the continuing auditor will establish that there are no irregularities," the company added.

Reliance Capital said it is by law required to fund only group entities, being a core investment company (CIC). All resources have been utilised purely to support group debt servicing of Rs 35,000 crore in past 14 months.

Both Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance on Wednesday said they did "not agree with the reasons given by PWC" for its resignation.

PWC cited the companies' failure to convene audit committee meetings within the expected time, despite multiple letters of intent sent to them, as one of the reasons for the resignation, the firms had informed stock exchanges.

PWC also stated that the companies said they might initiate appropriate legal proceedings against the firm, according to the filings.

According to PWC, these actions by the companies have prevented it from performing its duties as statutory auditors and exercising independent judgment in making a report to the members of the company, both the companies said, elaborating on the reasons behind the resignation.

The companies, however, stated they duly responded to the various queries and letters of PWC and have convened meetings of their audit committees on June 12, 2019, to further respond to the letters from PWC.

Both companies said they expected PWC to have participated in the meetings of the audit committees and not resigned on the eve thereof.

The companies said they have also duly furnished all requisite and satisfactory details as required by PWC, especially including certification and confirmations of the transactions in question on multiple occasions by PWC themselves.

With regard to legal proceedings, the firms had clearly stated that the same would be initiated "only if so legally advised, that too if required to protect the interests of all stakeholders, and it is hard to see how PWC has taken exception to this approach," the two companies added.

Shares of Reliance Capital were trading 4.06 per cent lower at Rs 83.95 apiece on BSE.

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday said his group was committed to meet all payment obligations in a timely manner and has already serviced debt worth Rs 35,000 crore in last 14 months.

The Rs 35,000 crore worth of payments made relates to debt of Reliance Capital, Reliance Power and Reliance Infra, and their respective affiliates.

...
Tags: reliance capital, anil ambani, reliance power, pwc, reliance infra, relaince home finance, debt
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

At the NSE, Yes Bank shares plunged 12.87 per cent to Rs 117.40 -- its 52-week low. (Photo: File | PTI)

Yes Bank shares fall 13 pc in three days

The group is also in talks to sell its life insurance arm to a domestic partner and has appointed investment bankers for the same.

DHFL in talks with PE firm; expect USD 1 bn from sale of half of their holdings

The scrip plummeted 23.18 per cent to hit a multi-year low of Rs 84.80 on the BSE.

Jet Airways shares tank over 23 pc after bourses announce trading restrictions

MG has 63 sales outlets in the country at the moment.

Here’s the complete list of MG Motor service centres near you



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ecuador top court approves same-sex marriage in 5-4 vote

The Constitutional Court said same-sex marriage had been approved in a five-to-four vote of its nine judges in a closed hearing. (Photo: AFP)
 

Happy Birthday Disha Patani - The national crush of India; see pics

Disha Patani birthday special. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Flying taxis in Mumbai and Delhi could become a reality sooner than you can imagine

Allison went on to state that launching this flying air taxi service is pretty ambitious. (Photo: AFP)
 

2019 Renault Duster facelift: This is it!

2019 Duster will get slightly refreshed exterior.
 

Pope puts first African-American priest, an ex-slave, on path to sainthood

The Vatican said Francis approved a decree recognising Tolton's 'heroic virtues,' an early step in the sainthood process, after a five-year investigation in Chicago. (Photo: File)
 

'Will send another': Macron offers Trump replacement 'friendship' oak

The French leader had offered the young oak to Trump during a state visit to Washington in 2018, and the two shovelled dirt around it under the watchful eyes of their wives — and cameras from around the world. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Adani wins final approval to begin work on coal mine project in Australia

Gautam Adani, Chairman and Founder of Adani Group.

TCS to implement RBI's information and management system for 310 crore

The project has to be completed within a year of the commencement of the contract with the RBI.

Insurers witness a bumper start

The numbers came as a positive surprise as the first half of a financial year is usually a lean season for the life insurance industry with business picking up mostly in the fag end of the second half with the advent of the tax season.

Millennials opt for higher health cover

The latest trend of shifting preference towards buying policies with higher sum insured is in sharp contrast to the millennial buying trends five years back, when Rs three lakh and Rs two lakh were the most sought after health covers.

Ex-CEO of IL&FS arm helped Fitch official buy villa, says probe report

The investigation by the government's white-collar crime probe agency SFIO has already unearthed connivance of auditors and independent directors with the then top management of IFIN.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham