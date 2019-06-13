Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Companies 13 Jun 2019 Inflation hits 7-mon ...
Business, Companies

Inflation hits 7-month high in May; experts hope for rate cut

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AFTAB AHMED AND MANOJ KUMAR
Published Jun 13, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 3:13 am IST
A Reuters poll had predicted a retail inflation rate of 3.01 per cent for May.
Annual retail inflation in May was 3.05 per cent, up from the revised 2.99 per cent in the previous month, and above forecasts by analysts.
 Annual retail inflation in May was 3.05 per cent, up from the revised 2.99 per cent in the previous month, and above forecasts by analysts.

New Delhi: India’s retail inflation rate hit a seven-month high in May due to higher food prices, government data showed on Wednesday, but stayed below the central bank’s target and potentially gives it room for more interest rate cuts to help a sluggish economy.

Annual retail inflation in May was 3.05 per cent, up from the revised 2.99 per cent in the previous month, and above forecasts by analysts.

 

A Reuters poll had predicted a retail inflation rate of 3.01 per cent for May.

Core consumer inflation, which strips out food and fuel prices, was estimated at 4.1-4.2 per cent in May, lower than April’s 4.53 per cent-4.57 per cent, three analysts said after seeing the inflation figures on Wednesday.

While food inflation has been rising, the moderation in core inflation has capped the overall inflationary pressures in the economy, said Tushar Arora, Senior Economist at HDFC Bank.

“We believe that overall inflation would remain subdued, allowing the central bank to cut the policy rate yet again,” he said.

Inflation has sharply come down from a peak of more than 12 per cent in 2013, and has now come in below the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4 per cent for ten consecutive months.

Comforted by the subdued price pressures, and increasingly concerned by the economy’s faltering growth, the RBI has cut its policy rate three times since February.

The most recent reduction was last week, when the RBI lowered its repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent and changed its policy stance to “accommodative” to meet the needs of the economy and a banking system laden with bad debts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a second term after a landslide election victory last month despite the economic slowdown.

— Reuters

...
Tags: tushar arora, inflation rate, sluggish economy


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

Outflows from credit risk funds, on the other hand, more than tripled to Rs 41.6 billion, the data show.

Credit scare fuels demand for bonds

Of this, 281 tonnes or 55 per cent was supplied by refiners, who had imported gold in the dore form.

Dore makes up majority of gold sales

The outlook has been darkened particularly by concerns around the trade war between the US and China.

Oil hovers around $50s as global demand weakens

Compared to Delhi, prime property in Mumbai was 93 per cent costlier.

Mumbai nearly twice as costly as Delhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Monsoon romance: 5 steamy Bollywood moments that show rain is about passionate love

Steamy Bollywood moments. (Courtesy: YouTube)
 

ISRO unveils pictures of modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2

The Chandrayaan-2 has three modules Orbiter, Lander and Rover. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Warrior mode on'! Arjun Kapoor's muscles in shirtless pics excite fans for 'Panipat'

Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Twitter)
 

In a ‘World First’, frostbitten cat fitted with new limbs

The paws were created from computer tomography and 3D modelling. It is believed to be a ‘world’s first’. (Photo: Screengrab from East2West)
 

Eat for free at this West Bengal restaurant if you are die-hard MS Dhoni fan

Shambhu Bose feeds every MS Dhoni fan for free, who visits his restaurant. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro to come with jaw-dropping price

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will be priced at about USD 1,100 (about Rs 76,249) to USD 1,200 (Rs 83,181) for the 4G version.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Insurers witness a bumper start

The numbers came as a positive surprise as the first half of a financial year is usually a lean season for the life insurance industry with business picking up mostly in the fag end of the second half with the advent of the tax season.

Millennials opt for higher health cover

The latest trend of shifting preference towards buying policies with higher sum insured is in sharp contrast to the millennial buying trends five years back, when Rs three lakh and Rs two lakh were the most sought after health covers.

Ex-CEO of IL&FS arm helped Fitch official buy villa, says probe report

The investigation by the government's white-collar crime probe agency SFIO has already unearthed connivance of auditors and independent directors with the then top management of IFIN.

Power Finance Corporation raises USD 1 bn from global market

This was PFC's first issuance in the international market after acquiring the government's shareholding in REC, the company said in a BSE filing. (Representational Image)

Oil hovers around $50s as global demand weakens

The outlook has been darkened particularly by concerns around the trade war between the US and China.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham