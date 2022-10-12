  
Business Companies 12 Oct 2022 Infosys President Ra ...
Business, Companies

Infosys President Ravi Kumar S resigns

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 12, 2022, 10:10 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2022, 10:15 am IST
Infosys President Ravi Kumar S (Twitter/@imravikumars)
 Infosys President Ravi Kumar S (Twitter/@imravikumars)

New Delhi: IT services major Infosys on Tuesday said its president Ravi Kumar S has resigned from his post.

The company did not give any reason for the move which comes just days ahead of its second quarter earnings announcement.

"The board of directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Ravi Kumar S. for his contributions to the company," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

In his role as president, Ravi Kumar S led the Infosys Global Services Organisation across all industry segments.

He led the services lines and specialised digital sales across consulting, technology, infrastructure, engineering and process verticals.

Starting his career as a nuclear scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Center, he joined Infosys in 2002 and was appointed as its president in 2016.

In 2017, he was named as the Deputy COO and was widely tipped to be the company's COO, but Infosys later did away with the post of the COO after the retirement of incumbent UB Pravin Rao.

According to the 2021-22 annual report of Infosys, Kumar was the third highest-paid senior executive of the company after CEO Salil Parekh and former COO UB Pravin Rao.

Shares of Infosys, which is to announce its second-quarter earnings on October 13, ended 2.65 per cent lower at Rs 1,423.90 apiece on the BSE.

The company board at its meeting on October 13 will also to consider a share buyback. 

...
Tags: infosys, s ravi kumar, infosys president
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

India is doing better and is in a relative bright spot compared to the other countries in the region, IMF Director of Asia and Pacific Department, Krishna Srinivasan, said. (AFP file)

India is doing better and in relative bright spot compared to others: IMF

Workfusion CCO Alexey Vitashkevich (left), IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan, vice-president HR, Asia Pacific, Aswanth Goka, and CEO Adam Famularo. — By Arrangement/WorkFusion

WorkFusion sets up 200-seater facility in Hyderabad

It has already deployed 250 of the planned 1250 units of E-scooters and 50 units of E-cycles, which are available on rent for delivery executives of Zepto and Swiggy to facilitate short distance deliveries. (Photo By Arrangement)

Hyderabad-based Electriq ties up with Yamaha to enter EV mobility market

The Coimbatore terminal is a fully automated packing and distribution facility of 0.75 MTPA capacity and will be operated with only 16 employees. (Photo By Arrangement)

Bharathi Cement opens fully automated Cement terminal in Coimbatore



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Ethiopian Airlines showcases service network linking India

The airline said it operates to 130 plus international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. (Photo:AP)

Centre grants Z category VIP security cover to Gautam Adani

A file photo of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani

Financial bids for IDBI Bank likely to be invited by March

Conclusion of the sale process is expected in the next financial year. (Photo: Financial Chronicle)

Canadian pension fund opens office in India

Ontario Teachers' holds a portfolio of public and private assets totaling more than C$3 billion or Rs 18,374 crore in India..(Wikipedia)

RIL to spend Rs 2 L cr on 5G

File photo of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->