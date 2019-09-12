Business Companies 12 Sep 2019 Cotton Association o ...
Cotton Association of India cuts cotton exports estimate

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJENDRA JADHAV
Published Sep 12, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 2:50 am IST
India exported 6.9 million bales in 2017/18.
Lower exports by the world's biggest cotton producer could support global prices which are trading near their lowest in 3-1/2 years and help rivals such as the United States, Brazil and Australia increase cargoes to key Asian buyers such as China, Bangladesh and Pakistan.
Mumbai: Cotton exports could fall to 4.4 million bales in 2018/19, down 4.3 per cent from the previous estimate as production dropped to its lowest level in nine years, a trade body said on Wednesday.

India is expected to have produced 31.2 million bales in the current marketing year ending on September 30, down 14.5 per cent from a year ago, the Cotton Association of India (CAI) said.

Lower production forced textile manufactures to ramp up overseas purchases, said Atul Ganatra, President of the CAI.

New Delhi has imported 2.3 million cotton bales so far in the current marketing year and the imports could surge to a record 2.9 million bales by the end of this season, up from 1.5 million bales a year ago, he said.

Tags: cotton exports, cotton association of india


