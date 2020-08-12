140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,328,405

61,252

Recovered

1,636,614

54,974

Deaths

46,188

835

Maharashtra53560136843518306 Tamil Nadu3086492506805159 Andhra Pradesh2445491547492203 Karnataka1886111055993398 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Medtronic to invest Rs 1,200 crore to expand Hyderabad R&D center

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 12, 2020, 11:24 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2020, 11:24 am IST
Rama Rao briefed the Medtronic leadership team on various initiatives taken by Telangana government to promote the medical devices sector
Medical technology company to invest Rs 1200 crores in Telangana. (Photo-Twitter)
Hyderabad: Medtronic plc, the global leader in medical technology, has decided to invest Rs 1200 crores in scaling up and expanding the current R&D centre into a state-of-the-art engineering and innovation centre in Hyderabad.

Omar Ishrak, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, Medtronic along with his team had a virtual meeting with IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday and announced that Medtronic company will work with the partnership of Telangana government.

 

During the virtual meeting, Rama Rao briefed the Medtronic leadership team on various initiatives taken by the Telangana Government to promote the Medical Devices sector and the developments over the last few years.

While recalling memories of his meeting with Omar Ishrak in the U.S., KTR congratulated him for taking over as the Executive Chairman of Medtronic and Chairman of the Board of Intel and congratulated Geoff Martha on his appointment as the new CEO of Medtronic.

Rama Rao said, “We are delighted that Medtronic has chosen Hyderabad as its largest R&D base outside the U.S. and intends to create about 1000 jobs in the next few years. It is indeed a great honour for the city to host this center and it is a testimony to Hyderabad’s growing prowess in the medical devices sector."

 

He said “the state government is committed to the growth of med-tech in the state and we see this partnership with Medtronic as a pivotal one. We will work with them to ensure this center will continue to contribute to their remarkable efforts to improve healthcare globally.”

Making the announcement Omar Ishrak, said, “Research and Development leads to innovation and innovation is crucial to our growth strategy.

Medtronic’s investment in India is a testament to our commitment to the region and we are proud to be collaborating with the Government of Telangana on this major investment in the country.

 

He said “the expansion of MEIC will help us serve the Medtronic Mission to use medical technology to alleviate pain, restore health and extend life for patients around the world, which is also aligned with the government’s vision to improve access to healthcare for patients in India.”

...
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


