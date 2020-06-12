79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Business Companies 12 Jun 2020 Superspreader from S ...
Business, Companies

Superspreader from Salem at JSW steel plant transmits virus to 90 in Ballari district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Jun 12, 2020, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2020, 1:22 pm IST
30 localities in steel town sealed off as virus spreads to dozens in just 4 days
JSW assured the deputy commissioner of Bellary district that all employees will be thoroughly screened before joining duty
 JSW assured the deputy commissioner of Bellary district that all employees will be thoroughly screened before joining duty

Ballari: A person from Salem in Tamil Nadu has turned out to be a superspreader of the coronavirus in the Jindal South West Steel Limited steel plant at Torangallu in Ballari district of Karnataka. After he tested positive for COVID-19, the infection passed on to a colleague and then to 90 others in Torangallu.

The Salem man went to his native place in Tamil Nadu, which stands second in the national table of coronavirus infections, and returned to Torangallu on May 27. He worked at the JSW steel company till June 1 before he developed symptoms of fever. When tested, he was found to have been suffering from COVID-19 and from him, sources said, the virus spread to one of his colleagues, who is from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. The Kurnool man transmitted the disease to his family members.

 

After the COVID-19 spread in the vicinity of the steel plant, officials concerned sealed down about 30 areas in Torangallu region as a precautionary measure to contain the disease from spreading to other areas.

According to sources, around 30,000 people work as labourers in JSW. Many of them are daily-wagers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh who have returned to their native places. Only permanent employees have been working in JSW Company at the moment, stated a source to Deccan Chronicle.

Sources add JSW claims to have put in place necessary measures and sanitized the entire plant. However, questions have been raised over following social distancing, wearing face masks, thermal testing, hand sanitizers, among others.

Meanwhile, a letter from the deputy commissioner of Ballari, S. Nakul, on Thursday stated that the company minimized its workforce from June 12 to June 16 to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. Employees commuting from Ballari, Sandur, Hosapete and surrounding villages have been asked to stay at home till June 16.

JSW assures the DC that all employees who are staying at home will be thoroughly screened before joining the duty. To deal with any eventuality, 110-bed has been kept ready at Jindal Sanjeevani Multi-Speciality Hospital and the JSW personnel have been in constant touch with the village committees to take care of health related requirements in surrounding villages.

...
Tags: jsw steel plant, jindal south west steel limited, salem superspreader, ballari covid-19, torangallu
Location: India, Karnataka, Bellary


Latest From Business

Supreme Court on Friday directed that no coercive action should be taken till July last week against private companies. ( PTI Photo)

SC offers relief to companies, says no action be taken for not paying full wages

An Indian ragpicker collects reusable material from a garbage dump. Coronavirus pandemic could plunge an extra 395 million people into extreme poverty. (AP Photo)

Economic fallout from COVID-19 could push more than billion into ‘extreme poverty’

Rupee depreciated 31 paise to 76.10 against the US dollar in opening trade. (PTI Photo)

Rupee opens at 76-mark, slips 32 paise against US dollar

: A bystander watches the stock prices displayed on a digital screen at the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Sensex drops 1,100 points, Nifty below 9,700; banks worst-hit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

SC offers relief to companies, says no action be taken for not paying full wages

Supreme Court on Friday directed that no coercive action should be taken till July last week against private companies. ( PTI Photo)

Lufthansa to cut 22,000 jobs as travel demand dips on COVID-19 woes

German carrier Lufthansa said on Thursday it will slash 22,000 jobs. (ANI Photo)

Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon, says 'monopolies are wrong'

Elon Musk, CEO of Telsa Inc. (AFP Photo)

Andhra red-flags Grasim's caustic soda unit in East Godavari

Grasim was scouting to set up a caustic soda manufacturing unit in East Godavari district.

Chinese companies put US listing plans on ice as tensions mount

Chinese companies are putting off plans for U.S. listings as tensions between the world’s top two economies rise. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham