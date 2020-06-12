79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Business Companies 12 Jun 2020 SC offers relief to ...
Business, Companies

SC offers relief to companies, says no action be taken for not paying full wages

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2020, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2020, 1:19 pm IST
The bench asked the state governments to facilitate such settlement process and file its report with the labour commissioners concerned
Supreme Court on Friday directed that no coercive action should be taken till July last week against private companies. ( PTI Photo)
 Supreme Court on Friday directed that no coercive action should be taken till July last week against private companies. ( PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed that no coercive action should be taken till July last week against private companies, which have failed to pay full wages to their employees during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah said industries and employees need each other and they should sit together to arrive at a settlement on the issue of payment of wages.

 

The bench asked the state governments to facilitate such settlement process and file its report with the labour commissioners concerned.

It also asked the Centre to file an additional affidavit within four weeks with regard to the legality of Ministry of Home Affairs' March 29 circular which had mandated payment of full wages during the lockdown period.

The bench posted the petitions filed by various companies against the March 29 circular, for further hearing in last week of July.

...
Tags: supreme court, sc, private companies, full wages, employees, coronavirus lockdown
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

JSW assured the deputy commissioner of Bellary district that all employees will be thoroughly screened before joining duty

Superspreader from Salem at JSW steel plant transmits virus to 90 in Ballari district

An Indian ragpicker collects reusable material from a garbage dump. Coronavirus pandemic could plunge an extra 395 million people into extreme poverty. (AP Photo)

Economic fallout from COVID-19 could push more than billion into ‘extreme poverty’

Rupee depreciated 31 paise to 76.10 against the US dollar in opening trade. (PTI Photo)

Rupee opens at 76-mark, slips 32 paise against US dollar

: A bystander watches the stock prices displayed on a digital screen at the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Sensex drops 1,100 points, Nifty below 9,700; banks worst-hit



