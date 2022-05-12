Business Companies 12 May 2022 SAP India mobile ser ...
Business, Companies

SAP India mobile service to help small biz in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 12, 2022, 1:49 am IST
Updated May 12, 2022, 9:20 am IST
Transformation Express is combined with interactive product demos, a virtual reality exhibition, and informative sessions
SAP India on Wednesday said it would showcase its immersive mobile experience centre ‘Transformation Express’ to smaller businesses in Hyderabad. (Photo:Facebook)
 SAP India on Wednesday said it would showcase its immersive mobile experience centre 'Transformation Express' to smaller businesses in Hyderabad. (Photo:Facebook)

Hyderabad: SAP India on Wednesday said it would showcase its immersive mobile experience centre ‘Transformation Express’ to smaller businesses in Hyderabad to help them to advance cloud adoption and drive business transformation.

The bus — Transformation Express — will travel over 7,000 km offering SMEs a first-hand glimpse at how a cloud-based digital core may help enterprises plan and adapt more swiftly. It is combined with interactive product demos, a virtual reality exhibition, and informative sessions.

 

“With over 80% of our customers being SMEs, SAP is at the forefront of digital transformation for this segment in the country. We fully understand their technological needs and special business requirements. By bringing state-of-the-art digital solutions and cloud technology at their doorsteps, we are aiding Telangana’s SMEs in their quest to scale and transform into intelligent, sustainable enterprises,” said Rajeev Singh, head of Mid-Market, SAP Indian Subcontinent. The company said Telangana is home to an estimated 26 lakh micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs), and they operate across sectors such as automotive, green tech, aerospace & defence, logistics, gems & jewellery, IT-ITeS, FMCGs, etc.

 

“As the businesses adapt to the new normal, it's critical to build an environment that allows them to meet new challenges with innovation and strength. With 'Transformation Express,' SMEs in the state will get a first-hand view of how they can use digital solutions and a wide range of 'RISE with SAP' offerings to increase cost-effectiveness, agility, and business resiliency,” the company said.

...
Tags: sap india
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


