Business Companies 11 Sep 2019 China is throwing op ...
Business, Companies

China is throwing open its market door. Be wary

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHULI REN & NISHA GOPALAN
Published Sep 11, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 3:41 am IST
Global funds no longer need quotas to buy Chinese stocks and bonds.
This thirst for overseas funds explains why China has been opening its financial services industry, allowing global investment banks to take majority control of their local brokerage joint ventures after years of resistance.
 This thirst for overseas funds explains why China has been opening its financial services industry, allowing global investment banks to take majority control of their local brokerage joint ventures after years of resistance.

China's latest welcome to foreigners smells of desperation.

Global funds no longer need quotas to buy Chinese stocks and bonds, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on Tuesday. That removes a hurdle to foreign investment that's been in place for almost two decades, since the nation first allowed access to its capital markets.

 

Scrapping the quota is less a confident liberalization by a maturing economy and financial system than an overt admission that the country needs money. China has been edging dangerously close to twin deficits in its fiscal and current accounts. It needs as much foreign capital as it can get - even in the form of hot portfolio flows - to keep control over the balance of payments and avoid a further buildup of debt.

Contrary to stereotypes, China is no longer a frugal nation that sells a lot abroad and buys little in return. The country's middle class is now traveling and using credit cards overseas. Trade, meanwhile, is undergoing a sharp slowdown, with exports to the US slumping 16 per ent from a year earlier in August amid an escalating trade war.

This thirst for overseas funds explains why China has been opening its financial services industry, allowing global investment banks to take majority control of their local brokerage joint ventures after years of resistance.

The latest move is largely cosmetic. For all practical purposes, the limits have already become redundant. The overall cap on inward investment now stands at $300 billion; two-thirds of that is unused.

The 17-year-old qualified foreign institutional investor, or QFII, program fell out of favour long ago because of relatively high expenses and strict rules on repatriating money. Most overseas investors in China now buy and sell through the Connect trading pipes that link Hong Kong with the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. Anyone with a brokerage account can trade using the stock and bond connects in Hong Kong.

By contrast, the QFII and renminbi-QFII routes are only open to pre-approved institutional investors, which must register onshore.

The question now is whether foreigners will take the bait. China's sovereign bond market may look tempting to some. Unlike its peers in the US and Europe, Chinese bonds have lagged the latest global rally. The outlook, though, isn't optimistic.

Blame the yuan. As we've argued in the past, China was a hot investment destination in the past partly because of a stable currency. That safety net has been removed. Relatively attractive yields on Chinese bonds are no use if dollar-based investors expect one-way depreciation that will eat into gains.
Overseas money managers will be right to be wary.

...
Tags: chinese stocks, foreign exchange, frugal nation


Latest From Business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Central nod awaited on top insurance vacancies

The main source of tension is between India and China over the amount of goods with preferential tariffs, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person said India was also unhappy with the position of Southeast Asian countries on the free movement of professionals, particularly in the IT sector, and is weighing whether to be part of the deal at all.

India-China spat delays RCEP deal

The lack of pricing aggression and non-attractive bundled pricing would result in limited disruption in the underpenetrated wired broadband market.

JioFibre may not shake up market

The 69 km-long Motihari-Amlekhgunj oil pipeline was inaugurated by the two leaders via a video link from their respective capitals.

India, Nepal inaugurate cross-border oil pipeline



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 has increased several penalties under the Act, for example, the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. (Photo: ANI)
 

iPhone 11 launch: Final leaks before the official launch

Stay tuned to Deccan Chronicle to watch the iPhone 11 launch LIVE tonight at 10:30pm IST.
 

Delhi is 3rd highest consumer of cannabis in the world, says study

Surprisingly, India doesn't show up in countries where marijuana would be profitable if it was taxed. (Representational Image)
 

Trump nominates Indian-American Anuraag Singhal as Florida judge

Anuraag Singhal is among the 17 judiciary nomination sent by the White House to the Senate. (Photo: Floridabar.org)
 

'Kerfuffle' on Twitter as Shashi Tharoor shares holiday photos

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is famous for using bizarre words in his speeches and tweets. (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
 

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in TN for daughter's wedding

‘It is my pleasure to learn about the wedding of your daughter Dr Rajsri with Dr Sudarsan. Thank you for inviting me on this momentous occasion,’ PM Modi said in the letter. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

PE/VC funding to touch $50 billion

As predicted by us at the beginning of the year, Indian PE/VC investment activity in 2019 has surpassed the all-time high of $36.5 billion recorded in 2018.

JioFibre may not shake up market

The lack of pricing aggression and non-attractive bundled pricing would result in limited disruption in the underpenetrated wired broadband market.

An era ends at Alibaba

Jack Ma. (Photo: AP)

Essel group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in ZEEL

The group wishes to confirm that the 1st tranche of the transaction comprising sale of 8.7 per cent stake in ZEEL has been successfully concluded today, it said.

After exchanges, Jignesh Shah sees bigger opportunity in 'startup ecosystem'

Jignesh Shah said he is confident now that the time has come to start his second innings as court orders are absolving him of all the charges one after another as no agency could prove even a single paisa of wrongdoing on his part, nor on part of his companies.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham