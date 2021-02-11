Business Companies 11 Feb 2021 Amazon moves Supreme ...
Business, Companies

Amazon moves Supreme Court in Future-Reliance deal dispute

PTI
Published Feb 11, 2021, 5:35 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2021, 6:25 pm IST
Justice Midha had directed FRL and other parties to maintain status quo till pronouncement of the reserved order
Amazon has approached the Supreme court in the matter against Future, picture used for representational purposes only
 Amazon has approached the Supreme court in the matter against Future, picture used for representational purposes only

New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon has moved the Supreme Court in a bid to block Future group's Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance, according to sources.

The development comes after a recent Delhi High Court's ruling that stayed a previous order on status quo of the deal and ruling that statutory authorities cannot be restrained from acting in accordance with law.

 

Amazon has approached the Supreme court in the matter against Future, sources close to the development said.

Future and Amazon did not respond to e-mailed queries.

The High Court order on Monday came over an urgent petition moved by FRL after a single-member bench directed maintaining status-quo over Future's deal with Reliance.

The scheme of arrangement has already received approval from CCI and no objection from SEBI and bourses, following which it had approached NCLT Mumbai on January 26, 2021.

Last month, Amazon had approached the Delhi High Court seeking enforcement of the interim order of the Emergency Arbitrator (EA) at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) that had restrained FRL from going ahead with the deal with Reliance.

 

Justice Midha had directed FRL and other parties to maintain status quo till pronouncement of the reserved order.

Amazon and Future have been locked in a bitter legal tussle after the US e-commerce giant dragged Future Group to arbitration at SIAC, arguing that the latter had violated their contract by entering into the deal with rival Reliance.

Amazon had invested in Future Coupons in August 2019, with an option of buying into the flagship Future Retail after a period of three to 10 years.

In August last year, Future group had entered into a deal with billionaire Mukesh Ambani's RIL to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units in a Rs 24,713-crore deal.

 

On October 25, 2020, an interim award was passed in favour of Amazon with a single-judge bench of V K Rajah barring Future Retail from taking any step to dispose of or encumber its assets or issuing any securities to secure any funding from a restricted party.

...
Tags: e-commerce, e-commerce company, amazon, amazon india, status quo, sebi act, sebi board, nclt, siac
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Petrol, diesel prices at fresh highs as rates up for 2nd straight day

The Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad was ranked number 1 in India. — By arrangement

ISB ranked #1 in India in The Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2021

Scheduled domestic flights in India were completely suspended for a period of two months between March 25 and May 24, 2020, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Representational image: Twitter/@airindiain)

Seeing positive signs, but Indian aviation sector still in eye of storm: Airbus India

On the same day Amazon announced Jeff Bezos would step down, the company reported making a record profit in the last three months of 2020, and its quarterly revenue shot past $100 billion for the first time. (AFP)

Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Karnataka tops in Niti Aayog's second Innovation Index again

The case for the southern states as the top performers has also become stronger as four of them occupy the top-five spots within the major states.

United Airlines to cut 16,370 jobs ﻿as COVID hammers demand

United Airlines is preparing to furlough 16,370 workers when federal aid expires on October 1. (AFP Photo)

L&T Metro Rail to invoke force majeure clause for loss of ops in Hyderabad

While services of the Hyderabad Metro have been shut down, maintenance runs have been continuing. DC Photo: P. Surendra

TCS second Indian firm to cross Rs 9 lakh cr-market valuation mark

Representational image

SAIL planning to set up India's first gas-to-ethanol plant in Chandrapur

SAIL ferro alloy plant in Chandrapur (Image credit: www.sail.co.in)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham