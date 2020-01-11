Business Companies 11 Jan 2020 Tax officials conduc ...
Business, Companies

Tax officials conduct surprise search at SoftBank-backed Oyo

REUTERS
Published Jan 11, 2020, 11:03 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2020, 2:32 pm IST
In November, internal projections showed Oyo’s India business will likely make losses until 2021.
The director general of investigation at India’s Income tax department could not be immediately reached for comment.
 The director general of investigation at India’s Income tax department could not be immediately reached for comment.

Bengaluru: SoftBank-backed hotel chain Oyo Hotels and Homes said on Friday income tax authorities had carried out a surprise search at one of its four offices in Gurugram.

“There is a routine TDS survey in progress in one of our offices. We are cooperating with the authorities, and are committed to engaging with all relevant stakeholders,” an Oyo spokeswoman said.

 

It was not immediately clear what prompted the search and Oyo did not elaborate.

The director general of investigation at India’s Income tax department could not be immediately reached for comment.

The news comes at a time when Oyo’s major shareholder SoftBank faces renewed investor scrutiny after being forced to bail out one of its best known portfolio companies, the cash-burning, office-sharing firm WeWork, for about $10 billion last year.

SoftBank is, in fact, getting squeezed by a sell-off in many of its listed bets which has put a spotlight on founder Masayoshi Son’s strategy of pouring billions of dollars into unproven, money-losing startups.

The latest development adds to Oyo’s challenges as it faces backlash from some hotel owners in India who say they have been blindsided by hidden fees.

In November, internal projections showed Oyo’s India business will likely make losses until 2021.

...
Tags: tax department, oyo, softbank
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Business

Ousted Boeing president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg

Shakeup needed to restore confidence, Boeing after CEO Muilenburg ouster

The RBI largely earns profits through its trading of currencies and government bonds.

Indian government to seek RBI dividend boost as revenue drops

Two-wheeler sales also saw a dip of 14.19 per cent last year to 1,85,68,280 units as compared with 2,16,40,033 units in 2018.

2019 witnesses worst-ever decline in auto sales: SIAM

Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys, which earlier on Friday raised its revenue forecasts due to upbeat demand from Western clients.

Infosys probe finds no evidence of misconduct after whistleblower complaint



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Shakeup needed to restore confidence, Boeing after CEO Muilenburg ouster

Ousted Boeing president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg

Infosys probe finds no evidence of misconduct after whistleblower complaint

Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys, which earlier on Friday raised its revenue forecasts due to upbeat demand from Western clients.

Audit committee finds no evidence of finance impropriety: Infosys

Infosys campus

Govt raises authorised capital of Indian Overseas Bank to Rs 25,000 cr

The Centre after consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has increased the authorised capital of the bank from Rs 15,000 crore to Rs Rs 25,000 crore.

SC stays NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Group

Cyrus Mistry.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham