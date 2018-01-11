search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Companies

Satyam case: Sebi bars Price Waterhouse entities from issuing audit certificates

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2018, 10:47 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 11:31 am IST
Sebi noted that the order would not impact audit assignments relating to the financial year 2017-18.
Sebi has imposed a two-year ban on entities/ firms practicing as chartered accountants in India under the brand and banner of PW from directly or indirectly.
 Sebi has imposed a two-year ban on entities/ firms practicing as chartered accountants in India under the brand and banner of PW from directly or indirectly.

New Delhi: Finding Price Waterhouse guilty in the multi-crore Satyam scam, Sebi on Wednesday barred its network entities from issuing audit certificates to any listed company in India for two years and ordered disgorgement of over Rs 13 crore wrongful gains from the audit major and its two erstwhile partners who worked on the IT major's accounts.

The market regulator's order comes nearly nine years after the scam at Satyam Computer Services came to light and after two failed attempts by auditor major Price Waterhouse to settle the case through consent mechanism.

 

This is also one of the most stringent orders passed by any regulator against a Big Four audit major. In a 108-page order, Sebi has imposed a two-year ban on entities/ firms practicing as chartered accountants in India under the brand and banner of PW from directly or indirectly issuing any certificate of audit of listed companies, compliance of obligations of listed companies and intermediaries registered with the regulator.

Sebi noted that the order would not impact audit assignments relating to the financial year 2017-18 undertaken by the firms forming part of the PW network.

Besides, Price Waterhouse Bangalore and its two erstwhile partners --  S Gopalakrishnan and Srinivas Talluri - have been directed to jointly and severally disgorge the wrongful gains of "Rs 13,09,01,664 with interest calculated at the rate of 12 per cent per annum from January 7, 2009 till the date of payment".

They have to pay the amount within 45 days. Further, Gopalakrishnan and Talluri have been restrained from directly or indirectly issuing any certificate of audit of listed companies, compliance of obligations of listed companies and intermediaries registered with Sebi for three years.

The objective of insulating the securities market from such fraudulent accounting practices perpetrated by an international firm of repute will be ineffective if the directions do not bring within its sweep, the brand name PW.

"The network structure of operations adopted by the international accounting firm should not be used as a shield to avoid legal implications arising out of the certifications issued under the brand name of the network," the order said.

The regulator had found that certain directors and employees of Satyam Computer Services had connived and collaborated in the overstatement, fabrication, falsification and misrepresentation in the books of account and financial statements of the company. 

Tags: satyam case, sebi, waterhouse, audit certificates
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

God, Sex and Truth: RGV has own version of GST, shoots with pornstar for treatise

Poster of Ram Gopal Varma's 'God, Sex and Truth' starring Mia Malkova.
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 to be unveiled at MWC 2018

The Galaxy S9 is expected to be unveiled in a new 512GB storage variant. (Photo: Galaxy S8)
 

Narcissists like fellow narcissists more on Instagram

According to the study, those who post selfies to Instagram are more likely to follow 'arrogant' and 'attention-seeking' users, meaning narcissists are drawn to other narcissists on the platform. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twitterati floods with wishes for ' The Wall' Rahul Dravid on 44th birthday

: Former India batsman Rahul Dravid on Thursday celebrated his 44th birthday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Stan Lee gets accused of sexual misconduct, twitter cannot handle it

The allegations of sexual misconduct against Stan Lee comes after a year that has seen Hollywood being rocked by the Harvey Weinstein sex-scandal. (Photo: AP)
 

22-year-old fitted with battery-powered heart has to charge it every night

He encourages people to donate organs and hopes for a heart transplant someday (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

49 per cent FDI allowed for Air India

Foreign investment rules have also been liberalised in case of power exchanges, an online platform where electricity is traded

Financial bids for all 12 large NPA accounts by month-end: SBI

RBI had asked banks to either resolve these stressed accounts or refer them to NCLT by December 31.

JSW Steel posts record crude steel output at 4.11 million tonnes in Q3

Company's crude steel production was at 3.86 million tonnes during the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

India allows 49 per cent foreign investment in state-run airline

India has the world's fastest growing passenger airline industry, expanding at an annual rate of around 20 per cent.

Railways to focus on branding to promote rail tourism

Instruction came days after a parliamentary committee in its report blamed the national transporter for not doing enough to promote rail tourism. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham