Business, Companies

M3M firm sells 20 apartments under Trump Tower project within 24 hrs of launch

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2018, 5:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Project offers 250 ultra luxury residences with initial price ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore.
Global realty brand 'Trump Towers' made its debut in North India through real estate firms M3M India and Tribeca Developers. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: Realty firm M3M India on Thursday said it has sold 20 luxury apartments worth Rs 150 crore under the Trump Towers project in Gurgaon within a day of its launch.

The company is targeting Rs 2,500 crore from the sale of 250 units in this project, which was launched yesterday.

 

Global realty brand 'Trump Towers' made its debut in North India through real estate firms M3M India and Tribeca Developers. M3M India is developing this project 'Trump Towers Delhi NCR' at an investment of Rs 1,200 crore, excluding land cost.

Tribeca has got the exclusive right to market this project, while The Trump Organization has lent the Trump brand.

"We have recorded sales of Rs 150 crore on the first day of launching the iconic Trump Towers in Gurgaon," M3M India Director Pankaj Bansal said in a statement. The company sold 20 super luxury homes on Wednesday.

M3M and Tribeca will develop 250 ultra luxury residences under a brand licence from The Trump Organization, which is currently led by Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump.

The project offers 250 ultra luxury residences with initial price ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore.

The construction work of the towers, each around 50 floors and over 600 ft facing golf course, will start in March and the project will be completed in 5 years.

M3M India has a land bank of 2,200 acres in and around Gurgaon. It has already completed 8 projects and is currently developing 12 projects.

Tags: m3m india, trump tower, luxury apartments, gurugram, donald trump, tribeca
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon




