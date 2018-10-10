search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Companies

Air India revival package may be ready in a month: official

PTI
Published Oct 10, 2018, 4:51 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Air India's competitiveness and efficiency will not be compromised, says Civil Aviation Secretary.
Disinvestment of Air India may be possible only after the macroeconomic conditions and market conditions are favourable. (Photo: File | AFP)
 Disinvestment of Air India may be possible only after the macroeconomic conditions and market conditions are favourable. (Photo: File | AFP)

Hyderabad: The Centre is likely to finalise a revival package for the ailing Air India in a month, a top official of the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Tuesday assuring "need-based" support to the debt-laden carrier.

Civil Aviation Secretary, RN Choubey also said the safety audit that the Director General of Civil Aviation ordered on domestic airlines "did not find any backlog of any safety steps that they should have taken."

 

"Whenever there is a need for financial support to Air India, it will be examined on need basis and such financial support on need basis will be provided. I only wish to tell you that all support will be provided.

Air India's competitiveness and efficiency will not be compromised. We have nearly finalised the package and there will not be any problem for Air India. Within this month yes. Certainly," Choubey told reporters here.

He was responding to a query about the revival package for Air India.

He said the disinvestment of Air India may be possible only after the macroeconomic conditions and market conditions are favourable and expected that the airlines would improve its efficiency and operational capabilities.

The official further said the rising fuel prices and sliding Rupee against Dollar, impacted the profitability of the industry during the past two quarters and the ministry was also working separately on various measures to support the airlines sector in general.

"The intention is to bring down the cost. You must appreciate that the cost of operations has gone up because the rental has gone up on account of devaluation of Rupee and fuel prices have also led to the cost increase in operations.

So our intention is to bring down the cost. Thats what we are wanting to provide," he said.

On the crisis-hit Jet Airways, he said the carrier has not approached the government for any support and it (government) "is monitoring the situation." 

Tags: air india, revival package, civil aviation ministry
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli close to matching Inzamam-ul-Haq’s tough record

The 29-year-old Delhi batsman is currently on the 21st spot in the list of the most centuries in Tests. (Photo: AP)
 

UK's Jackie Doyle-Price named world’s first Minister for Suicide Prevention

The Campaign Against Living Miserably, dedicated to preventing male suicide, described the appointment as groundbreaking. (Photo: Twitter | @JackieDP)
 

I have been writing since before I knew what a writer was, says Daisy Johnson

Born in Paignton, UK, in 1990, Johnson debuted in the literary world with a short story collection Fen in 2016.
 

PV Sindhu too comes out in support of #metoo movement; here's what she said

Badminton star PV Sindhu lauded people from different spheres coming forward in exposing personalities who sought sexual favours from their colleagues. (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20: Impasse over complimentary tickets continues at TNCA

Despite the Committee of Administrators (CoA) deciding to reduce BCCI’s quota of complimentary tickets, the TNCA thinks it would not be able to host the game under the new guidelines. (Photo: AP)
 

Too much sugar in energy drinks may trigger violent behaviour in children

Energy drinks were worse than chocolates and sweets (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Bandhan Bank Q2 net jumps 47.28 per cent to Rs 487.65 crore

Bandhan Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 1.29 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal.

BoB, Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank merger plan sent for govt note

The merger will take four to six months to complete.

Jet Airways clears Aug salaries of senior staff; says Sep payments will be delayed

On September 6, the airline had informed that its senior management, pilots and engineers would receive their monthly salaries in two instalments till November.

Air India awaits Rs 500 crore loans, extends deadline for bids

With lukewarm response from lenders, debt-laden Air India has extended the deadline for submitting bids for loans worth Rs 500 crore to meet

JSW Steel seeking legal opinion if can bid solo for Essar Steel: Official

JSW Steel is seeking a legal opinion if it can bid solo for stressed assets of Essar Steel, a top company official said on Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham