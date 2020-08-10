139th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,214,137

62,117

Recovered

1,534,278

54,474

Deaths

44,466

1,013

Maharashtra51533235171017757 Tamil Nadu2969012386384927 Andhra Pradesh2278601387122036 Karnataka178087939083198 Delhi1454271305874111 Uttar Pradesh122609726502069 West Bengal95554671202059 Bihar7972051315429 Telangana7949555999627 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland27819048 Arunachal Pradesh215514823 Chandigarh151590425 Meghalaya10624906 Sikkim8664971 Mizoram6082980
Business Companies 10 Aug 2020 L&T Metro Rail t ...
Business, Companies

L&T Metro Rail to invoke force majeure clause for loss of ops in Hyderabad

PTI
Published Aug 10, 2020, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Aug 10, 2020, 2:30 pm IST
Hyderabad's metro has not been in operation since March 22
While services of the Hyderabad Metro have been shut down, maintenance runs have been continuing. DC Photo: P. Surendra
 While services of the Hyderabad Metro have been shut down, maintenance runs have been continuing. DC Photo: P. Surendra

Hyderabad: With uncertainty looming over resumption of metro rail services in Hyderabad, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited may invoke the force majeure clause in its deal with the Telangana government seeking extension of the concession period equivalent to the time it could not operate due to the lockdown, the company has said in its latest annual report.

The concession period of the project is 35 years, calculated from the appointed date of July 5, 2012 including the initial construction period of five years. This is extendable for a further period of 25 years, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions by the special purpose vehicle as set out in the concession agreement.

 

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) said it has already submitted the project cost overrun details to the state government for Rs 3,756 crore and "has been pursuing the matter with the government for providing relief."

The original cost at the time of conception was Rs 16, 375 crore which has now crossed Rs 20,000 crore.

Metro Rail operations in Hyderabad came to a standstill from March 22 due to the lockdown announced by the Centre to contain the coronavirus.

"...However, the company is protected by the force majeure clauses of the Concession Agreement to claim extension of concession period equal in length to the period during which the Concessionaire was prevented from collection of Fare and reimbursement of force majeure costs. The management of the company will study the impact and will lodge appropriate claims within reasonable time once the operations are resumed," it said the annual report.

 

Hyderabad and Mumbai are the only two cities in the country where Metro Rail is operated by private players under PPP (public-private partnership) mode and hence the resumption of operations is essential for the healthy survival of the concessionaire, an expert of the public transport said.

The company's revenues from operations and other income for 2019-20 stood at Rs 598.20 crore (including fare and non-fare revenue) as against Rs 318.46 crore for the previous financial year.

The loss before tax and after tax were Rs 382.21 crore for the financial year under review as against loss before and after tax of Rs 147.32 crore and Rs 148.15 crore respectively for the previous financial year.

 

The Concession Agreement includes construction of 71. 16 km of elevated metro rail corridor and rights for real estate development of 18.5 million sft, with strategically located land parcels interspersed in prime city locations adjoining metro stations and metro corridors.

During an interaction with netizens through Twitter, Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday said "We are waiting for the nod from Govt of India" on resumption of metro rail services in the city."

...
Tags: l&t hyderabad metro, hyderabad metro, force majeure
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Business

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. AP government unveils new Industrial Policy. (PTI Photo)

Andhra's new industrial policy holds out juicy land sops for investors

PM Modi inaugurates first ever optical fibre cable project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (PTI Photo)

PM launches 2,300-km undersea cable project to boost Andamans internet connectivity

Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser. (AFP Photo)

RIL-Aramco deal: Still working on deal to invest in Reliance, says Aramco CEO

PM launches financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh crore under Agri-Infra Fund. (ANI Photo)

Agri-Infra Fund: PM Modi launches Rs 1 lakh crore financing facility



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

RIL-Aramco deal: Still working on deal to invest in Reliance, says Aramco CEO

Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser. (AFP Photo)

Amul brand registers record turnover of ₹52,000 crore

The consolidated turnover of the Amul brand of products exceeded Rs 52,000 crore during 2019-20. (PTI Photo)

Zomato introduces 'period leave' for employees to combat stigma around menstruation

Indian food delivery company introduces 'period leave' for employees. (Photo- SpoonTech)

Novartis profits rise despite coronavirus sales swings

Novartis reported Tuesday higher profits in the first half of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic causing swings in sales. (AFP Photo)

Zydus Cadila to end COVID-19 vaccine trial in 2021

India’s Zydus Cadila plans to complete late-stage trials for its novel coronavirus vaccine candidate by February or March 2021. (AP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham