Business Companies 09 Sep 2019 Alibaba's UCWeb ...
Business, Companies

Alibaba's UCWeb plans foray into e-commerce in India this fiscal

PTI
Published Sep 9, 2019, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 5:05 pm IST
UCWeb also have plans to start the sale of movie tickets online.
The company's planned foray in e-commerce space will not have an adverse impact on Paytm, in which Alibaba owns 30.15 per cent stake.
 The company's planned foray in e-commerce space will not have an adverse impact on Paytm, in which Alibaba owns 30.15 per cent stake.

New Delhi: Alibaba Group is planning to launch first fully owned e-commerce business this fiscal in India through its subsidiary UCWeb, a senior company official said on Thursday.

UCWeb Global Business Vice President Huaiyuan Yang told PTI that the company's planned foray in e-commerce space will not have an adverse impact on Paytm, in which Alibaba owns 30.15 per cent stake.

 

Alibaba Group own 3 per cent stake in Snapdeal.

"We have Alibaba's e-commerce gene in us. We are actually trying to start innovative business model related to e-commerce. We are going to launch a new e-commerce product in India this year," Yang said on the sidelines of Alibaba Philanthropy forum.

UCWeb's UC Browser has been available in India since 2009. It claims to have registered 1.1 billion user downloads worldwide (excluding China) with half of its global installs from India. It also claims to have 130 million monthly active users in the country.

When asked about probable impact of UCWeb's foray into e-commerce on Paytm's business, Yang said, "E-commerce is very vast business. There are various part of e-commerce business and several products. UC will choose section according to our business. We will partner with the right players and we will not compete with them (Paytm)".

UCWeb also have plans to start the sale of movie tickets online, he said.

...
Tags: alibaba, ucweb, e-commerce, paytm
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Recently, Honda unveiled its first BS6-compliant model in the form of the new Honda Activa 125.

Honda, Suzuki BS6-compliant models to get fuel injection

The move will also help Flipkart scale up its reach across the country, especially in tier II and III towns.

Flipkart onboards 27,000 kirana shops to strengthen last mile delivery

Bajaj Pulsar 125 is available only in select dealerships down south for now.

New Bajaj Pulsar 125 variant spotted at dealership

The BSE Sensex gains 163.68 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 37,145.

Sensex surges 164 points, Nifty closes above 11,000



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top-spec Kia Seltos GTX+ diesel-AT, petrol-DCT to be introduced at Rs 16.99 lakh

Buyers eyeing a diesel-powered Seltos in GT Line trim can only pick the GTX+ Diesel-AT.
 

Jeep captured from Pak in 1971 stands as 'war trophy' in Army camp near Leh

The ''Queen'', named after Jarpal in Pakistan, is actually royalty on four wheels, a Willy’s jeep, sleek, shiny and in shipshape condition, the object of lavish attention at the 3 Grenadier Regiment's camp, about 40 km from Leh. (Photo: PTI)
 

‘Giant leap’: Pak's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

Her comments came after ISRO lost contact with Vikram lander in a last-minute snag barely 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the Moon's South Pole early on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter | @namirasalim)
 

Here's what happened when Vivek and Abhishek faced each other at PV Sindhu's event

Vivek Oberoi and Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bengaluru: Children made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

Five children in the age group of 5-11 years who are suffering from life threatening diseases were made Commissioner of Police for one day. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manipur: 'No schoolbag day' appreciated by teachers and students

The government has also directed the schools to ensure that students take part in extra co-curricular activities, games and sports and recreation.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Flipkart onboards 27,000 kirana shops to strengthen last mile delivery

The move will also help Flipkart scale up its reach across the country, especially in tier II and III towns.

CCI gives nod to Amazon's 0.51 pc equity share acquisition of Quess Corp

Quess Corp Group and its subsidiaries are engaged in various activities in the market for provision of facilities management services in India. (Photo: ANI)

Saudi Aramco likely to give IPO roles to Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Samba: source

Aramco, Citi, HSBC and Samba did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of office hours.

SBI reduces MCLR and interest rates on time deposits across all maturities

This is the fifth consecutive cut in MCLR in during the current financial year 2019-20. (Photo: PTI)

Crisis-hit Nissan CEO set to resign as board meets

Nissan's board, including executives from the firm's alliance partner Renault, will meet at the company's Yokohama headquarters.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham