Business Companies 09 Jun 2021 Uber to hire about 2 ...
Business, Companies

Uber to hire about 250 engineers for its teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

PTI
Published Jun 9, 2021, 11:55 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2021, 11:55 am IST
By the end of the year, the cumulative headcount at these centres is expected to touch 1,000 people
Uber said it has started reaching out to prospective candidates for building new teams and adding to existing ones, including Uber infrastructure, Eats, Marketplace, Risk and Payments, Uber for Business (U4B), marketing and advertising platforms. (AFP)
 Uber said it has started reaching out to prospective candidates for building new teams and adding to existing ones, including Uber infrastructure, Eats, Marketplace, Risk and Payments, Uber for Business (U4B), marketing and advertising platforms. (AFP)

New Delhi: Ride-hailing platform Uber on Wednesday said it is recruiting close to 250 engineers for its teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad as it continues to expand the scope of operations for its engineering and product work in the country.

The current round of hiring will strengthen the company's rider and driver growth, delivery, eats, digital payments, risk and compliance, marketplace, customer obsession, infrastructure, adtech, data, safety and finance technology teams, a statement said.

 

These roles are currently split between the company's Hyderabad and Bengaluru tech centres, it added.

"Uber's expansion plans are in line with its vision to make mobility and delivery more accessible, and to become the backbone of transportation in over 10,000 cities across the globe," it said.

Uber Senior Director (Engineering) Manikandan Thangarathnam said the teams in Hyderabad and Bengaluru work on important global mandates, and pioneer various industry-first innovations.

By the end of the year, the cumulative headcount at these centres is expected to touch 1,000 people.

 

"In order to serve more people across the globe, we're expanding our teams and are looking for bright engineering minds so we can collectively solve mobility and delivery challenges across all our global markets," he added.

Uber said it has started reaching out to prospective candidates for building new teams and adding to existing ones, including Uber infrastructure, Eats, Marketplace, Risk and Payments, Uber for Business (U4B), marketing and advertising platforms.

Uber's tech teams have been heavily invested in building technology to enable safer rides and delivery across cities, including enabling mask-detection features and updating maps across countries.

 

To facilitate more effective social distancing measures, Uber's engineers have been accelerating digital payments in several countries, and also using Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to digitise several parts of Uber's operations, including driver onboarding, and uploading digital menus.

...
Tags: uber auto
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Business

Unseasonal rains, heavy dew in the flowering stage till March saw the harvest fall to below one lakh. — AFP

Another bitter season for mango growers in AP

The 30-share BSE index was trading 54.44 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 52,382.95 in initial deals. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sensex, Nifty start on choppy note

In the previous session, Sensex ended 132.38 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 52,100.05. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sensex jumps over 150 points in opening trade; Nifty tests 15,700

Significantly, this massive blow to job creation has come at a time when during the first quarter of the year that ended in April 2021 the number of unemployed in the state had increased by nearly 1.24 lakh vis-a-vis the previous quarter of September-December 2020. — AP

Odisha: 7 lakh lost jobs since lockdown imposed on May 5



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Cipla launches RT-PCR test kit 'ViraGen' in India partnership with Ubio Biotech

ViraGen is Cipla's third offering in the COVID-19 testing segment. (Photo: PTI)

Uber launches 24x7 auto rentals service in six cities

Uber launched 24x7 ‘Auto Rentals’ service. (AFP Photo)

IndiGo to start flights between Kurnool and three cities from March 28

Indigo flight (Image source: PTI)

Samsung mulls producing Rs 3.7 lakh crore worth mobile phones in India

Samsung plans producing Rs 3.7 lakh cr worth mobile phones in India over 5 yrs. (PTI Photo)

Strides, TLC partner to launch black fungus drug in India

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved TLC's new drug application. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham