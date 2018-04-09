search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Companies

ICICI Bank board divided over CEO Chanda Kochhar: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 9, 2018, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 12:14 pm IST
India's second largest private sector bank are opposing Chanda Kochhar's term extension.
Chanda Kochhar's term as CEO ends on March 31st, 2019.
 Chanda Kochhar's term as CEO ends on March 31st, 2019.

Mumbai: The ICICI Bank Ltd board which had full faith in CEO Chanda Kochhar earlier, is now not sure whether to allow her to continue her services or tell her to step down as the CEO of the bank.

The central authorities are investigating the allegations of loans provided to Videocon group.

 

According to a report in NDTV, some directors from the board of India's second largest private sector bank are opposing Chanda Kochhar's term extension. Chanda Kochhar's term as CEO ends on March 31st, 2019.

However, ICICI's board consisting of 12 members after a review of loan approval have found the reports to be strong, referring to March 28 filing.

According to Chairman MK Sharma there is no qiuid pro quo or conflict of interest; he showed full confidence in Chanda Kochhar.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary enquiry (PE) against ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar in the alleged involvement of a loan provided to Videocon group on quid pro quo basis.

A preliminary enquiry is the first step to assess allegations of wrongdoing.

"Your information is totally baseless and incorrect," an ICICI spokesman said in an email when asked if some board members want Kochhar to step down.

Tags: icici bank, board of directors, chanda kochhar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

12-year-old breathes and smiles again after massive tumour on her face is removed

Apart from causing breathing issues, the tumour also restricted her from eating (Photo: YouTube)
 

You have been charging your phone the wrong way all these years

You must have heard or read on WhatsApp about the phone on overnight charging blowing up causing injuries to the user while the person was asleep.
 

CWG 2018: Mehuli Ghosh, Apurvi Chandela clinch silver, bronze in shooting

17-year old Mehuli Ghosh fell marginally behind Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso, who bagged gold, while Apurvi Chandela, with a score of 423.2, set a new qualification Games record. (Photo: Twitter / India All Sports)
 

Cauvery row: Rajinikanth opposes IPL in Chennai, asks CSK stars to wear black bands

Rajinikanth suggested Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team players play wearing black bands as a mark of expressing the anguish of people who have been staging protests demanding setting up of Cauvery Management Board. (Photo: AFP / BCCI)
 

‘Harpoon-ed’ spacecraft to clear space debris: Scientists to begin testing

It has already docked with the International Space Station and the tests are expected to begin in the next few weeks. (Photo: Surrey Space Centre)
 

Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts dies after suffering heart attack in race

Michael Goolaerts died in hospital after suffering the cardiac arrest during Sunday's Paris-Roubaix race. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Air India sale hits air pocket

The privatisation of loss-making Air India has hit a roadblock at the starting line-up itself.

SBI to invest Rs 80 billion in hydropower project of Nepal

The 1.4 trillion rupees over the project will be expended for the construction of the structures and additional 11 billion rupees for the transmission lines.

AirAsia India adds 18th plane, to expand services from Kolkata

AirAsia India has expanded its fleet size to 18 planes with the induction of a new Airbus A320, which will help it add new routes and enhance the frequency between Kolkata and Bagdogra.

Lookout notice for ICICI's Chanda Kocchar, husband and Videocon's Dhoot

Government sources say that the lookout circular against Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot has been issued to ensure that they do not leave the country before the CBI completes its preliminary enquiry. (Photo: PTI)

India opens contest to supply more than 100 fighter jets

India began its search for new planes for the Indian air force in 2003 to replace its Soviet-era MiG fighters. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham