Uday Shankar to step down as Star and Disney India chairman

PTI
Published Oct 8, 2020, 12:32 pm IST
Updated Oct 8, 2020, 12:32 pm IST
New Delhi: Global media and entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company on Thursday said Uday Shankar will step down as President of its Asia Pacific (APAC) business and Chairman of Star and Disney India with effect from December 31, 2020.

"Shankar will step down as President, The Walt Disney Company APAC, and Chairman, Star and Disney India, effective as of December 31, 2020," Rebecca Campbell, Chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International segment said in a statement.

The company said that over the next three months, Shankar will work closely with Campbell to identify his successor to ensure a smooth transition.

Since February 2019, Shankar has served as President, The Walt Disney Company APAC, and chairman, Star and Disney India.

Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International segment includes the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming businesses including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+ Hotstar, as well as Disney’s international media operations stretching from Europe to Asia to Latin America.

 

