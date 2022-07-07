Safran to invest Rs 1,185cr in TS

Safran Group announced setting up its largest and first aircraft engine MRO (maintenance, repairs and operations) facility in Hyderabad with an initial investment of $150 million (about Rs 1,185 crore). (Image: Twitter/ @KTRTRS)

HYDERABAD: Telangana state bagged a major investment from French multinational aviation company ‘Safran’, that designs, develops and manufactures aircraft engines, rocket engines and various aerospace and defence-related equipment and their components.

Safran Group announced setting up its largest and first aircraft engine MRO (maintenance, repairs and operations) facility in Hyderabad with an initial investment of $150 million (about Rs 1,185 crore).

With this, Telangana further cemented its position as a leading aerospace destination. The new project is expected to create about 1,000 high skilled jobs in the state. The MRO will also give a significant boost to Hyderabad airport and Telangana aviation ecosystem.

IT and industries minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday welcomed the Safran group’s decision of selecting Hyderabad for its mega aero engine MRO.

The MRO facility in Hyderabad will overhaul their market leading Leap 1A and Leap 1B aero engines used by Indian and foreign commercial airlines. The full capacity of a state-of-the-art MRO shop with its engine test cell will be of 250 to 300 engine shop visits a year. This will place this project as the biggest MRO shop of the Safran aircraft engine MRO network globally.

This world-class engine MRO facility is expected to have a huge multiplier effect on local aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, with a potential to attract further investments and high value job creation into the state.

Safran’s recently established two mega aerospace projects in Hyderabad in close succession — the Safran Electrical and Power Factory producing engine wire harnesses and Safran aircraft engine factory, manufacturing critical aero engine parts for LEAP engines — are located adjacent to the Rajiv Gandhi Airport.

It will be inaugurated by Rama Rao in the presence of Olivier Andries, Safran Group chief executive officer and Jean Paul Alary, Safran Aircraft Engine - chief executive officer on Thursday.

Attracting repeat mega investments from multiple global aerospace OEMs, Hyderabad had established itself as the most vibrant and happening aerospace valley of India, a media statement issued by Rama Rao said.