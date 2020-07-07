104th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

713,128

15,283

Recovered

435,527

10,633

Deaths

20,078

377

Maharashtra2119871152629026 Tamil Nadu114978665711571 Delhi100823720883115 Gujarat36858263231967 Uttar Pradesh2770718761785 Telangana2390212703295 Karnataka234749849372 West Bengal2212614711757 Rajasthan2026315965459 Andhra Pradesh200198920239 Haryana1750413335276 Madhya Pradesh1528411579617 Bihar12140901497 Assam11737743414 Odisha9526648648 Jammu and Kashmir84295255132 Punjab64914494132 Kerala5623334128 Chhatisgarh3207257814 Uttarakhand3161258642 Jharkhand2815204520 Goa181310617 Tripura158012061 Manipur13897330 Himachal Pradesh107074610 Puducherry101148014 Nagaland5782280 Chandigarh4874016 Arunachal Pradesh269781 Mizoram191130 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya80431
Business Companies 07 Jul 2020 Infosys brings back ...
Business, Companies

Infosys brings back 200 stranded employees, families from US

PTI
Published Jul 7, 2020, 11:44 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2020, 11:52 am IST
The company brought these people back from San Francisco via a special chartered flight that landed in Bengaluru
Infosys brings back over 200 employees, their families from US via chartered flight. (PTI Photo)
 Infosys brings back over 200 employees, their families from US via chartered flight. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: IT services major Infosys has brought back over 200 of its employees and their families, who were stranded in the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, according to a senior company executive.

The company brought these people back from San Francisco via a special chartered flight that landed in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

 

"Infosys chartered flight took off from SFO (San Francisco) last night bringing hundreds of employees and families home to Bangalore," Infosys Associate Vice President - Retail, CPG and Logistics Samir Gosavi said in a LinkedIn post.

Infosys did not comment on the development.

According to sources, 206 individuals, including Infosys employees and their family members, were brought back.

These individuals were stranded in the US after international flights were suspended following the coronavirus virus outbreak and the resultant lockdown, a person said.

The employees were a mix of those working on client sites as well some who had travelled to the US for some meeting or event, another person said.

The US is the biggest market for Indian IT services firms accounting for the biggest share of their revenues. For Infosys, North America accounted for over 60 per cent of its revenue for the quarter ended March 2020.

...
Tags: it firm, infosys, employees, us, covid-19 pandemic, coronavirus lockdown
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

The World Bank on Monday signed a 750 million dollar agreement with the government for MSME emergency response programme. (AFP Photo)

World Bank, India sign Rs 5,600 crore support to COVID-19 hit MSMEs

Probe into deadly Andhra Pradesh gas leak finds LG Polymers negligent. (PTI Photo)

Vizag gas leak: Negligence led to LG Polymers gas leak, says government

Oil prices cautiously rose in early trade on Tuesday with major producers sticking to supply cuts. (AFP Photo)

Oil prices cautiously rise on output cut support

Indian government is reviewing around 50 investment proposals involving Chinese companies under a new screening policy. (AFP Photo)

India reviewing around 50 investment proposals from Chinese firms



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Vizag gas leak: Negligence led to LG Polymers gas leak, says government

Probe into deadly Andhra Pradesh gas leak finds LG Polymers negligent. (PTI Photo)

Mercedes to recall 6,60,000 vehicles in China for oil leak

Mercedes-Benz will recall more than 660,000 vehicles in China later this year for a possible oil leak. (AFP Photo)

Reliance plans to up aviation fuel stations by 50%

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) plans to increase its network of aviation fuel stations by 50 per cent. (PTI Photo)

Chipmaker SMIC plans biggest China’s IPO in a decade

The SMIC IPO push is part of the Communist Party’s strategy to develop global leaders in artificial intelligence, big data, and other advanced sectors.

Uber takes cost-cutting drive, shuts Mumbai office

Uber shuts Mumbai office, services for riders to remain unaffected. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham