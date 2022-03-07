Business Companies 07 Mar 2022 Microsoft to set-up ...
Business, Companies

Microsoft to set-up fourth data centre at Hyderabad

PTI
Published Mar 7, 2022, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2022, 1:45 pm IST
The other three facilities of Microsoft are located in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai
Microsoft has doubled data centre capacity in India. (Photo: AP/File)
 Microsoft has doubled data centre capacity in India. (Photo: AP/File)

New Delhi: IT company Microsoft on Monday said it will set up its fourth data centre in India at Hyderabad and expects to make it operational by 2025.

The company will set-up the data centre at Hyderabad, which comes in addition to the existing three facilities located in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai.

 

"It will be the largest data centre that we will have in India going forward. We are setting it up in Hyderabad. Typically it takes 24 months to create an infrastructure like that. The target date for the operationalisation of this data centre will be 2025," Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari told reporters while sharing details of the data centre.

He said that Microsoft has doubled data centre capacity in India.

"It is a continuous investment. It (Hyderabad data centre) will not be largest from Day 1 but it will become largest over a period of time," Maheshwari said.

 

Citing data from research firm IDC, he said Microsoft datacenters in India contributed USD 9.5 billion revenue to the economy between 2016 and 2020.

Besides GDP impact, the IDC report estimated 1.5 million jobs were added to the economy, including 169,000 new skilled IT jobs.

...
Tags: microsoft
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Business

The sources said with the GST compensation regime ending in June, it is imperative that states become self-sufficient and not depend on the Centre for bridging the revenue gap in GST collection. (Representational Image/ DC File)

GST: Move to raise lowest slab to 8%

The LIC IPO was expected to hit the market this month. (Photo: PTI/File)

Govt may defer LIC IPO to next fiscal amid Ukraine crisis: Experts

Actress Dimple Hayathi, along with Hemanth Kumar, business head of IT, Bajaj Electronics, Akhilesh Vidyabhanu, regional marketing manager, Samsung India, and Suresh Jayanthy, zonal sales manager, Samsung India, at the launch of Samsung Galaxy S22 Series smartphone at Bajaj Electronics in Hyderabad (DC)

Samsung unveils its S22 series at Bajaj Electronics

Charan joins a list of stars as brand ambassador of Parle Agro's different brands. (Photo: PTI/File)

Parle Agro ropes in actor Ram Charan as brand ambassador for Frooti



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Govt may defer LIC IPO to next fiscal amid Ukraine crisis: Experts

The LIC IPO was expected to hit the market this month. (Photo: PTI/File)

FRL-Reliance merger: Supreme Court notice to Future group on plea of Amazon

In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 an Amazon sign is pictured at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. (Photo: AFP)

Blackstone buys majority stake in ASK

As per reports, Blackstone acquired 70 per cent stake from promoters and employees valuing the company at $1 billion. (Representational image)

LIC may not fully exit IDBI Bank

LIC rescued IDBI Bank in 2019, infusing Rs 4,743 crore in October 2019 while the bank further raised Rs 1,435.1 crore in December 2020 via a qualified institutional placement. (Representational image/ Financial chronicle)

Vistara gradually restoring certain services to pre-Covid levels

Vistara has gradually been resuming services that were halted temporarily due to the pandemic. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->