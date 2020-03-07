Business Companies 07 Mar 2020 RBI's restructu ...
RBI's restructuring of Yes Bank could prove costly for bond holders

PTI
Published Mar 7, 2020, 11:50 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2020, 11:52 am IST
As part of the restructuring package, SBI is all set to invest up to Rs 2,450 crore
Mumbai: One of the biggest losers in case the RBI's restructuring scheme for Yes Bank goes through will be the additional tier-I bond holders who have bets upto to ₹10,800 crore on the lender.

The investors in such instruments typically include mutual fund houses and bank treasuries, said the experts.

 

“The instruments qualifying as additional tier-1 capital, issued by Yes Bank under Basel-III framework, shall stand written down permanently, with effect from the appointed date,” the draft of the Yes Bank Ltd. Reconstruction Scheme 2020, said.

The draft, which is open for public comments, added that the same is in conformity with the RBI's regulations based on the Basel framework.

Acuite and its larger peer Icra Ratings said the value of the debt which will be wiped off in full will stand at Rs 10,800 crore.

Following the announcement and also a downgrade of Yes Bank's ratings by rating agencies, Baroda Mutual Fund segregated the portfolios in two schemes  Baroda Treasury Advantage Fund and Baroda Credit Risk Fund  and marked down the value of investments to zero.

As part of the restructuring package, SBI is all set to invest up to Rs 2,450 crore to take a 49 per cent stake in the beleaguered lender and ensure that its holding does not go below 26 per cent for the first three years after entering.

The RBI's draft also proposes a host of other requirements which may be seen as detrimental by the current promoters of the bank, and also vests greater powers in the appointment of the management.

It proposes deletion of four articles of association from the appointed date of the transaction, which will include rights of Indian partners to appoint three independent representative directors, recommend the name of the chairman and the chief executive and appoint whole-time directors.

The newly appointed board of directors of the reconstructed bank will, however, have the freedom to discontinue the services of the key managerial personnel at any point of time after following the due procedure, it said.

...
