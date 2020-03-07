Business Companies 07 Mar 2020 ED raids Yes Bank fo ...
Business, Companies

ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's house in Mumbai

PTI
Published Mar 7, 2020, 7:48 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2020, 7:48 am IST
His role in disbursal of loans to questionable companies being questioned
Account holders gather outside Yes Bank as they try to withdraw money in Chennai, Friday, March 6, 2020. The central bank on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect. (PTI)
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the Mumbai residence of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in connection with a money-laundering probe against him and others, officials said.

They said the raid was carried out at his Samudra Mahal residence in Worli. Kapoor was questioned at his home by the ED team, the officials said.

 

The case against Kapoor is linked to the DHFL probe as the loans lent by the bank to the company allegedly turned NPAs, they said.

The raid is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is aimed at collecting evidence, they said.

The central agency is also probing Kapoor's role in connection with the disbursal of a loan to a corporate entity and the subsequent alleged kickbacks reportedly received in his wife's accounts.

Other alleged irregularities are also under the agency's scanner, they added.

The Reserve Bank on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.

Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

As per RBI's draft reconstruction scheme, State Bank of India will pick up 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden Yes Bank under a government-approved bailout plan. 

Tags: yes bank, rana kapoor, enforcement directorate
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


