Business Companies 06 Sep 2019 Housing finance comp ...
Business, Companies

Housing finance companies take a beating after RBI’s repo diktat

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | RAVI RANJAN PRASAD
Published Sep 6, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 4:44 am IST
Banks may raise spreads to keep rates up.
The top HFC losers were LIC Housing Finance (-3.87 per cent), HDFC (-2.67 per cent), Indiabulls Housing Finance (-2.25 per cent), Gruh Finance (-2.27 per cent), Can Fin Homes (-2.09 per cent), PNB Housing Finance (-1.54 per cent) and Repco Home Finance (-1.18 per cent).
 The top HFC losers were LIC Housing Finance (-3.87 per cent), HDFC (-2.67 per cent), Indiabulls Housing Finance (-2.25 per cent), Gruh Finance (-2.27 per cent), Can Fin Homes (-2.09 per cent), PNB Housing Finance (-1.54 per cent) and Repco Home Finance (-1.18 per cent).

Mumbai: Shares of housing finance companies (HFCs) fell sharply after Reserve Bank of India directed all categories of lenders to link their loan interest rates to an external benchmark from next month coinciding with the festive season.

As policy rate changes have not been fully incorporated into the lending rate of banks under the current MCLR framework, the RBI on Thursday issued a circular making it mandatory for banks to link all new floating rate personal or retail loans and floating rate loans to small and medium enterprises to an external benchmark effective October 1.

 

Bankers and analysts said linking loans to an external benchmark is unlikely to achieve the intended goal of reducing interest rates sharply for consumers anytime soon.

“Rates may come down by a few basis points (bps), but it’s not that home loans, which are in the range of 8-9 per cent, will reduce to 6 per cent,” said the Chief Financial Officer of a private bank, requesting anonymity.

“This is because banks are going to increase their spreads to manage their cost of funds as well,” he added.

Banks are grappling with high deposit costs and are also burdened with about $150 billion in stressed assets.

Banks argue that their cost of deposits cannot be re-priced in the short-term and they will have to rely on spreads to protect their margins.

“For several banks most of their funds are in public deposit where the rates cannot be reduced overnight or else the banks will suffer adversely on net interest margin. Therefore, the only option is to have the spread as a buffer,” said the retail head of another public sector bank.

While bankers agree that transmission will surely be faster compared to the existing regime, they warn that it also means that consumers will be hit by rising interest rates faster when the rate cycle turns.

There are also concerns about how the new policy will be implemented.

“India’s banking system’s liability side is not equipped to handle such a structural transformation ... so to expect banks to borrow fixed and lend floating rate, especially at rates linked to an external benchmark, may not be practical,” Suresh Ganapathy of Macquarie Capital Securities said in a note.

Shares of HFCs fell sharply on Thursday while other NBFC and bank stocks saw sharp to moderate decline. Some public sector and private bank stocks clocked gains.

The top HFC losers were LIC Housing Finance (-3.87 per cent), HDFC (-2.67 per cent), Indiabulls Housing Finance (-2.25 per cent), Gruh Finance (-2.27 per cent), Can Fin Homes (-2.09 per cent), PNB Housing Finance (-1.54 per cent) and Repco Home Finance (-1.18 per cent).

Among other non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), the losers included Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (-2.76 per cent) and Shriram Transport Finance (-1.07 per cent).

Banks having home finance portfolio also declined with ICICI Bank losing 2.16 per cent and State Bank of India, 0.65 per cent.

“This (benchmarking) would primarily impact the housing loans segment (over 13 per cent of bank credit) which has variable interest rate, as vehicle or any other asset financing generally has a fixed interest rate,” Care Ratings said.

“Further given the declining interest rate scenario and competitive pressures, HFCs are likely to face volatility in their customer base and cede a portion of the market share to the banks." Care Ratings added.

The RBI move is expected to ignite competition in the home loan market between the HFCs and the banks.

...
Tags: housing finance companies, reserve bank of india, loan interest rates


Latest From Business

The company plans to sell the shares by December, the people said. Bajaj Finance may raise equity capital, subject to board and shareholder approval, Managing Director Rajeev Jain had told investors in July, without providing further details.

Bajaj Finance plans $1 billion share sale

The Justice Department filed a civil antitrust lawsuit seeking to block the purchase by Hindalco's US unit Novelis Corp.

Hindalco bid to buy US aluminium firm Aleris faces anti-trust hurdle

India got 754.1 mm of rains until Sept. 5 against long period average of 744.7 mm

Monsoon seen normal, retreat by mid-month

In the global market, gold prices declined to USD 1,542 per ounce in New York and silver also fell to USD 19.35 per ounce. (Photo: Representational)

Gold up Rs 83, silver climbs Rs 160



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiku Sharda drinks a coffee and a tea of 78,650 but there is a twist; read

Comedian Kiku Sharda. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amid heavy rains, Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; see reactions here

The 40-second video showed water gushing from top of the 40-storey building in Cuffe Parade area, almost looking like an artificial waterfall. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Google celebrates Teachers Day with an animated doodle

Since then, the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day every year in honour of the twentieth-century scholar and also to acclaim the contribution of teachers and educators for their significant role in students’ lives. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding picture goes viral; find out truth

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Andhra: 74-year-old woman gives birth to twins through IVF, sets world record

When their 55-year-old neighbour became pregnant through IVF, Mangayamma and her husband, Rao, visited the nursing home. (Photo: Representtaional image)
 

Meet Ali and Lovely: Kolkata's young gymnasts who took social media by storm

Jashika, 11, and Azajuddin, 12, also known by their loved ones as Lovely and Ali, are now eyeing for a career in gymnastics. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Bajaj Finance plans $1 billion share sale

The company plans to sell the shares by December, the people said. Bajaj Finance may raise equity capital, subject to board and shareholder approval, Managing Director Rajeev Jain had told investors in July, without providing further details.

Hindalco bid to buy US aluminium firm Aleris faces anti-trust hurdle

The Justice Department filed a civil antitrust lawsuit seeking to block the purchase by Hindalco's US unit Novelis Corp.

Indian millennials are driving growth in Indian pre-owned car market: OLX

Estimated market size for pre-owned cars to touch 6.6 mn units and USD 25 billion by 2023.

Duff & Phelps opens technology and innovation center in Hyderabad

The center will focus on software development, automation and innovation with a team of experienced software engineers, technologists and senior leaders.

Amazon to scrap single-use plastic

Amazon has often been criticised for using too much plastic and thermocol to wrap its billions of packages of shipments.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham