Boeing partners with T-Hub to launch program for early stage entrepreneurs

HYDERABAD: Boeing India in partnership with T-Hub, has on Monday announced the Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) program to encourage young entrepreneurial minds to develop ideas that can be converted into viable business offerings.

Boeing has partnered with T-Hub and six other incubators – IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Madras, IISC Bangalore and KIIT Bhubaneshwar – to invite ideas in the fields of mobility, space, connectivity, Industry 4.0 technology, enterprise digital solutions, sustainability, and data analytics/AI.

Boeing India president Mr. Salil Gupte said, “We are committed to fostering innovation and nurturing talent through collaborations and partnerships. The burgeoning academic and entrepreneurial ecosystem in India provides a strong tailwind to the investments we continue to make in building up indigenous skills and capabilities in the country.”

“With BUILD, we touch the entire spectrum of student-to-start-up community so they can benefit from our experience and our partner networks for developing breakthrough ideas in India, for India, and for the world,” he added.

Ahmed Elsherbini, managing director, Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center, and chief engineer, Boeing India said, “Innovation is at the core of everything we do. I am excited to see the possibilities and results of enhanced interaction between our engineers, technologists, and the student and start-up community at BUILD, and believe that these interactions will boost the culture of innovation and creativity at Boeing and among the participating startup community.”

The shortlisted teams will compete at a regional level and the finalists will pitch their ideas to experts on Boeing Innovation Day, to be held in February 2023. Mentors and industry experts will interact and work closely with the finalists to refine and suggest ways to convert ideas into viable business offerings.

The winners will win cash prizes. One winning team each from the seven University incubators will receive a cash prize worth Rs. 10,00,000.

Interested students and entrepreneurs can apply to the BUILD program at www.boeing.co.in/build. The deadline for idea submissions is October 31, 2022.