Business Companies 05 Mar 2020 Chanda Kochhar' ...
Business, Companies

Chanda Kochhar's plea against employment termination dismissed

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2020, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2020, 2:01 pm IST
Kochhar was terminated from the ICICI Bank months after she voluntarily left the second largest private sector lender
Chanda Kochhar (PTI file photo)
 Chanda Kochhar (PTI file photo)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday   dismissed a petition filed by Chanda Kochhar against her termination as the managing director and chief executive officer of the ICICI Bank.

A division bench of Justices N M Jamdar and M S Karnik accepted the bank's contention that Kochhar's petition was not maintainable as the dispute was contractual and concerns a private body.

 

The bank's counsel Darius Khambata had earlier argued that a judicial review cannot be incurred under Article 226 of the Constitution, which empowers high courts to issue directions, orders or writs in such a matter. The bank sought dismissal of Kochhar's petition.

Kochhar was terminated from the ICICI Bank months after she voluntarily left the second largest private sector lender.

The high profile former banker moved the high court on November 30, 2019, challenging termination of her employment by the ICICI Bank.

She contended that the bank also denied her remuneration and clawed back all the bonuses and stock options between April 2009 and March 2018 for her alleged role in granting out of turn loans worth Rs 3,250 crore to the Videocon Group which benefitted her husband Deepak Kochhar.

Chanda Kochhar's counsel Vikram Nankani earlier argued that her termination came months after the bank approved her voluntary resignation on October 5, 2018 and therefore, the termination is “illegal, untenable, and unsustainable in law”.

The ICICI Bank then filed an affidavit, contending that the reliefs in the petition are not maintainable and it deserves to be dismissed as ICICI is a private bank and is administered under the Companies Act, not the state or its agency.

Khambata argued that ICICI is a private banking company and Kochhar's petition seeks to contest what are purely private contractual terms.

...
Tags: chanda kochhar, icici bank, bombay high court


Latest From Business

Globally, gold was trading 0.16 per cent lower at USD 1,640.30 per ounce in New York.

Gold futures fall Rs 132 to Rs 43,437 per 10 gm

The NSE Nifty rose 49.25 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 11,300.25.

Sensex jumps nearly 300 points; Nifty tests 11,300

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was marginally down at 97.33.

Rupee freefall continues, down 5 paise in early trade against US dollar

representational image (ANI photo)

Sensex ends 214 pts lower, Nifty gives up 11,300



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Springworks launches WhatsApp tool for quick identity verification

Representational image

Trump to woo Indian companies during India visit

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One prior to departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. AFP photo

Indian automakers say China coronavirus outbreak hitting parts supply

Tata Motors said in a press release that it, too, had been hit by supply disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

TATA Motors accused of anti trust violations

Representational image ( ANI photo)

Tata Steel slips into red; reports Rs 1228 cr net loss in Oct-Dec

The company said consolidated financial results included a provision for impairment in respect of non-current assets and restructuring provisions within the European operations.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham