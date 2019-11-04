Business Companies 04 Nov 2019 IndiGo servers down ...
IndiGo servers down across network, passengers stuck in queues

REUTERS
Published Nov 4, 2019, 1:02 pm IST
IndiGo's outage comes as dozens of flights face delays or cancellations on Monday, according to reports
New Delhi: India's largest airline IndiGo said its systems were down across the network since Monday morning, and that it expects operations at airports to be impacted as a result.

"All efforts are being made to resolve the issue at the earliest," IndiGo said in a statement.

 

IndiGo, owned by Interglobe Aviation Ltd, is India's largest carrier with a nearly 50 per cent share of the domestic market.

Travellers affected by the outage took to Twitter to raise concerns.

"IndiGo says systems down and huge queues till outside the main entrance gates in Mumbai T2," one user with the handle @Sathyantweets tweeted, referring to Terminal 2 at Mumbai's airport. "Chaos. No one knows when it will be resolved."

IndiGo's outage comes as dozens of flights face delays or cancellations on Monday, according to reports, due to a decline in visibility because of hazardous air pollution shrouding Delhi. 

Tags: indigo, server, passengers, flight service
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


