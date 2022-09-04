  
Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 4, 2022, 4:49 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2022, 4:49 pm IST
A file photo of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. (Image: PTI)
MUMBAI: Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said.

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said.
The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident, the police official said.

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.
More details will be obtained from them, he said.

