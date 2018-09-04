search on deccanchronicle.com
Lockheed to build F-16 fighter jet's wings in India with Tata

REUTERS
Published Sep 4, 2018, 5:38 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2018, 5:39 pm IST
Lockheed is bidding for a contract to supply the Indian air force with 114 combat planes.
Lockheed Martin will build wings for its F-16 combat plane in India with its local partner, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, an executive at the US company said on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: Lockheed Martin will build wings for its F-16 combat plane in India with its local partner, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, an executive at the US company said on Tuesday.

Lockheed is bidding for a contract to supply the Indian air force with 114 combat planes, which must be all manufactured locally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Make in India programme.

 

However, Vivek Lall, vice president of strategy and business development at Lockheed, said the proposed Indian production of the F-16 wings would not be contingent upon the company winning the order for the planes.

“Producing F-16 wings in India will strengthen Lockheed Martin’ strategic partnership with Tata and support Make in India,” the company said in a statement.

