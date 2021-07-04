Business Companies 04 Jul 2021 Amazon, Tata say Ind ...
Business, Companies

Amazon, Tata say Indian govt e-commerce rules will hit businesses

REUTERS
Published Jul 4, 2021, 10:34 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2021, 10:34 am IST
Amazon argued that COVID-19 had already hit small businesses and the proposed rules will have a huge impact on its sellers
The government's tough new e-commerce rules announced on June 21 aimed at strengthening protection for consumers. (Photo: AFP)
 The government's tough new e-commerce rules announced on June 21 aimed at strengthening protection for consumers. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Amazon.com Inc and India's Tata Group warned government officials on Saturday that plans for tougher rules for online retailers would have a major impact on their business models, four sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

At a meeting organised by the consumer affairs ministry and the government's investment promotion arm, Invest India, many executives expressed concerns and confusion over the proposed rules and asked that the July 6 deadline for submitting comments be extended, said the sources.

 

The government's tough new e-commerce rules announced on June 21 aimed at strengthening protection for consumers, caused concern among the country's online retailers, notably market leaders Amazon and Walmart Inc's Flipkart.

New rules limiting flash sales, barring misleading advertisements and mandating a complaints system, among other proposals, could force the likes of Amazon and Flipkart to review their business structures, and may increase costs for domestic rivals including Reliance Industries' JioMart, BigBasket and Snapdeal. read more

 

Amazon argued that COVID-19 had already hit small businesses and the proposed rules will have a huge impact on its sellers, arguing that some clauses were already covered by existing law, two of the sources said.

The sources asked not to be named as the discussions were private.

The proposed policy states e-commerce firms must ensure none of their related enterprises are listed as sellers on their websites. That could impact Amazon in particular as it holds an indirect stake in at least two of its sellers, Cloudtail and Appario.

On that proposed clause, a representative of Tata Sons, the holding company of India's $100 billion Tata Group, argued that it was problematic, citing an example to say it would stop Starbucks  - which has a joint-venture with Tata in India - from offering its products on Tata's marketplace website.

 

The Tata executive said the rules will have wide ramifications for the conglomerate, and could restrict sales of its private brands, according to two of the sources.

Tata declined to comment.

The sources said that a consumer ministry official argued that the rules were meant to protect consumers and were not as strict as those of other countries. The ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

A Reliance executive agreed that the proposed rules would boost consumer confidence, but added that some clauses needed clarification.

 

Reliance did not respond to request for comment.

The rules were announced last month amid growing complaints from India's brick-and-mortar retailers that Amazon and Flipkart bypass foreign investment law using complex business strcutures. The companies deny any wrongdoing.

A Reuters investigation in February cited Amazon documents that showed it gave preferential treatment to a small number of its sellers and bypassed foreign investment rules. Amazon has said it does not give favourable treatment to any seller.

The government will soon issue certain clarifications on the foreign investment rules, Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal told reporters on Friday.

 

...
Tags: amazon inc, amazon india, tata group, it rules, new it rules
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Sabu Jacob, chairman of Kitex group.

Receiving offers from several states, Kerala govt hasn't approached yet: Sabu Jacob

Senior JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy calls GST regime monster symbol of curtailing states' financial autonomy

As overall demand and output shrank in June for the first time in 11 months, manufacturing firms extended their record job cutting spree, albeit at a slower pace. (Representational image: PTI)

India's factory activity shrinks for first time in 11 months amid COVID-19 crisis

NCLAT

Order dated 22.06.2021 passed by the NCLAT



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Receiving offers from several states, Kerala govt hasn't approached yet: Sabu Jacob

Sabu Jacob, chairman of Kitex group.

RBI appoints external firm to audit HDFC Bank's IT infra in view of service outages

In December, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) temporarily barred HDFC Bank from launching new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards after taking a serious view of service outages at the lender over the last two years. (PTI)

Amazon, publisher told to pay Rs 10,000 compensation to book buyer

Mr Pawar approached the court and also included the publisher as a respondent.

Adani Ports to acquire controlling stake in Gangavaram Port for Rs 3,604 cr

As India's largest private sector port developer and operator, we will accelerate India's and AP's industrialisation, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a tweet. (Image credit: Twitter/@Adaniports)

Jubilant Foodworks Q4 net profit up 395 pc at Rs 104 crore

The company's board has approved a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY21. (Photo: Reuters)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham