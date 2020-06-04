72nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

224,772

8,048

Recovered

107,776

3,712

Deaths

6,312

223

Maharashtra77793336812710 Tamil Nadu2587214316208 Delhi236459542615 Gujarat18117122121122 Rajasthan96526744209 Uttar Pradesh88705257230 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal61682410364 Karnataka4063151453 Andhra Pradesh3971246468 Bihar3945174123 Telangana3020155699 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Odisha238814169 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Kerala149565112 Assam14862854 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Puducherry88300 Manipur83110 Goa73500 Nagaland5800 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1410 Sikkim200
Business Companies 04 Jun 2020 Amazon in talks to b ...
Business, Companies

Amazon in talks to buy $2 billion stake in Bharti Airtel

REUTERS
Published Jun 4, 2020, 4:04 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2020, 7:41 pm IST
The discussions between Amazon and Bharti come at a time when global players are placing major bets on digital arm of Reliance Industries
Amazon in talks to buy $2 billion stake in Bharti Airtel. (AFP Photo)
 Amazon in talks to buy $2 billion stake in Bharti Airtel. (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Amazon.com is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least $2 billion in mobile operator Bharti Airtel, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, underscoring the growing attraction of India’s digital economy for U.S. tech giants.

The planned investment, if completed, would mean Amazon acquiring a roughly 5% stake based on the current market value of Bharti, which is India’s third-largest telecoms company with more than 300 million subscribers.

 

The discussions between Amazon and Bharti come at a time when global players are placing major bets on the digital arm of Reliance Industries, which owns Bharti’s telecom rival Jio.

Reliance’s digital unit has raised $10 billion in recent weeks from Facebook, KKR and others.

The talks between Bharti and Amazon are at an early stage and the deal terms could change, or an agreement may not be reached, said two of the three sources, all of whom declined to be identified because the discussions are confidential.

An Amazon spokeswoman said the company does “not offer comments on speculation of what we may or may not do in future.”

Bharti said they routinely work with all digital players to bring their products, content and services to customers. “Beyond that there is no other activity to report,” it said in a statement.

Amazon counts India as a crucial growth market where it has committed $6.5 billion in investments mainly toward expanding its e-commerce footprint.

The Seattle-based company has in recent years also expanded its digital offerings in India via its voice-activated speakers, video streaming and cloud storage, as it seeks to tap a rising number of internet and smartphone users in the country of 1.3 billion people.

...
Tags: amazon, bharti airtel, digital economy, us tech giants
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Bharat Petroleum sees diesel, gas demand returning to pre-lockdown levels in July. (PTI Photo)

Bharat Petroleum sees diesel, gas demand returning to pre-lockdown levels in July

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (PTI Photo)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai pledges USD 37 million to fight racism

Trump administration moves to block Chinese airlines from US. (AFP Photo)

US to suspend flights by Chinese airlines from June 16

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio telecom carrier is emerging as a winner from changes in the way Indian consumers plug into a digital economy. (PTI Photo)

Amid COVID-19, investors bet on Jio and its giant-killer playbook



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Won’t let India, others tax US tech firms like Google, Trump administration says

US tech giants like Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Netflix are being singled out, says the US Trade Representative office.

Facebook uses Jaadhu to acquire Jio stake worth Rs 43,574 crore

The notification form is being filed in relation to Jaadhu’s proposed acquisition of a minority, the non-controlling shareholding of approximately 9.99 per cent of the fully diluted equity share capital in Jio Platforms, which is worth USD 5.7 billion.

Amid COVID-19, investors bet on Jio and its giant-killer playbook

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio telecom carrier is emerging as a winner from changes in the way Indian consumers plug into a digital economy. (PTI Photo)

To expand WhatsApp into payments, Facebook invests in Indonesia’s Gojek after Jio

Facebook is hoping to grab a large slice of Indonesia’s digital sector which was estimated at $40 billion in 2019 and could triple by 2025.

India's Glenmark to test potential covid19 drug combination

India's Glenmark to test potential covid19 drug combination. ( Photo- Glenmark Pharma)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham