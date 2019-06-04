Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Companies 04 Jun 2019 US moving toward maj ...
Business, Companies

US moving toward major antitrust probe of technology giants

REUTERS
Published Jun 4, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 3:04 pm IST
Amazon and Facebook under the watch of the FTC, and Apple and Google under the Justice Department.
The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, which enforce antitrust laws in the United States, have divided oversight over the four companies, two sources said. (Photo: File)
 The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, which enforce antitrust laws in the United States, have divided oversight over the four companies, two sources said. (Photo: File)

Washington: The US government is gearing up to investigate whether Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google misuse their massive market power, sources told Reuters on Monday, setting up what could be an unprecedented, wide-ranging probe of some of the world’s largest companies.

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, which enforce antitrust laws in the United States, have divided oversight over the four companies, two sources said, with Amazon and Facebook under the watch of the FTC, and Apple and Google under the Justice Department.

 

With jurisdiction established, the next step is for the two federal agencies to decide if they want to open formal investigations. Results are not likely to be quick. A previous FTC probe of Google took more than two years.

Technology companies face a backlash in the United States and across the world, fuelled by concerns among competitors, lawmakers and consumer groups that the firms have too much power and are harming users and business rivals.

 

Shares of Facebook Inc fell 7.5 per cent on Monday while Google’s owner Alphabet Inc shed more than 6 per cent. Amazon.com Inc shares fell 4.6 per cent and Apple Inc dipped 1 per cent.

The Justice Department and FTC generally do not discuss investigations.

US President Donald Trump has called for closer scrutiny of social media companies and Google, accusing them of suppressing conservative voices online, without presenting any evidence.

He has repeatedly criticized Amazon for taking advantage of the US Postal Service, also without evidence. Trump has frequently taken aim at Amazon’s Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, who privately owns the Washington Post, a newspaper which often criticizes Trump.

LAWMAKERS WEIGH IN

Leading lawmakers on both sides of the aisle welcomed potential investigations of big tech firms.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, a Republican, told Reuters that the business model of companies like Google and Facebook needs to be scrutinized. “It’s got so much power, and so unregulated,” he said. Another Republican, Senator Marsha Blackburn, said the panel would do what she called a “deeper dive” into big tech companies.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who said on Monday that US enforcers have to do more than wring their hands about the companies’ clout, also weighed in.

“Their predatory power grabs demand strict & stiff investigation & antitrust action,” the Connecticut senator wrote on Twitter.

Separately, the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee opened its own investigation into competition in digital markets, with both Republicans and Democrats expressing concern about the power exercised by tech giants.

News broke on Friday that the Justice Department was laying the groundwork to investigate Google to determine whether the world’s biggest online advertising platform was using its size to squeeze out smaller competitors, violating laws designed to ensure fair competition. The company declined comment on Monday.

The Washington Post reported on Saturday that Amazon would come under the remit of the FTC in any probe. Amazon declined comment on Monday.

People briefed on the matter say neither the Justice Department nor the FTC have contacted Google or Amazon about any probes, and that company executives are unaware of what issues regulators are reviewing.

Apple and Facebook did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Monday.

REGULATORY SCRUTINY

While the four technology companies, all worth hundreds of billions of dollars, have drawn scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers around the world, it was not clear what the US Justice Department or FTC planned to focus on.

Amazon, the world’s biggest online retailer, has been criticized for holding sway over third-party sellers on its website, who must pay for advertising to compete against first-party and private label sales by Amazon itself. Lawmakers have also argued that Amazon’s low prices have hurt brick-and-mortar retailers, many of whom have closed because they could not compete.

Apple is the subject of a European Union investigation into a complaint made by streaming music provider Spotify Technology SA that Apple abuses its power over app downloads. In 2014, the iPhone maker settled a Justice Department lawsuit alleging it conspired with publishers to raise the price of e-books.

The FTC has already been investigating Facebook’s sharing of data belonging to 87 million of its users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Facebook said in April that it expected to be fined up to $5 billion by the regulator.

Facebook, which owns one-time rivals Instagram and WhatsApp and has more than 1.5 billion daily users, has a huge influence in many countries and has been criticized for allowing misleading posts and so-called ‘fake news’ on its service.

Google has faced accusations that its web search service, which has become so dominant that it is now a verb, leads consumers to its own products at the cost of competitors.

The FTC settled an investigation of Google in 2013 with a reprimand. The company has been fined multiple times by the European Union’s competition regulator, most recently in March for 1.5 billion euro (USD 1.7 billion) in a case focused on illegal practices in search advertising brokering from 2006 to 2016.

Legal experts have said US regulators are unlikely to attempt to break up the technology giants.

It is rare to break up a company but not unheard of, with Standard Oil and AT&T being two of the biggest examples. US antitrust probes more often result in an agreement to change certain business practices.

...
Tags: amazon, facebook, ftc, apple, google, justice department, antitrust probe, technology
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

Top losers in the Sensex pack were Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, TCS, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Infosys, shedding up to 3.08 per cent.

Sensex ends 184 pts lower on profit-booking

Majority of our operators have indicated that 5G spectrum is far too prohibitively expensive and that their balance sheets can't afford this, said COAI Director General, Rajan Mathews. (Representational Images)

Price of 5G spectrum in India 30-40 pc higher than global rates: COAI

Traders attributed the rise in gold prices to a pick-up in demand from local jewellers and retailers in the domestic market. (Representational Image)

Gold rallies for second day, rises Rs 175 on buying support

New prices start from Rs 28.99 lakh and go up to Rs 31.99 lakh.

Audi A3 gets a massive price cut as part of its 5 year anniversary celebration



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is Bollywood no longer afraid of ICC Cricket World Cup?

Cinema vs Cricket. (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)
 

Audi A3 gets a massive price cut as part of its 5 year anniversary celebration

New prices start from Rs 28.99 lakh and go up to Rs 31.99 lakh.
 

Did you know? This IPL franchise rejected Virat Kohli in 2008

Regarded as one of the best batsmen of current era, the 30-year-old has been associated with RCB since inception of Indian Premier League. (Photo: File)
 

Donald, Melania Trump dine with British Royals, here's what was on menu

Queen Elizabeth II recited a warm speech eulogizing the relationship between the two nations and added that she was 'delighted to welcome' President Trump to the Palace. (Photo: AP)
 

Savour the best of Ramzan delicacies from Mumbai

The two areas, Mohammad Ali Road and Bohri Mohallah provide very different experiences. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The Sri Lankan team is totally down and out, the unit is totally clue-less and doesn’t have any idea about what changes should it make to make sure this team clicks in this world Cup.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

BPCL, HPCL take 25 pc stake each in IOC's Rs 9,000-cr LPG pipeline project

BPCL and HPCL will take 25 per cent stake each in the Rs 9,000-cr project that involves laying of a pipeline from Kandla in Gujarat to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, the companies said in separate but almost identical regulatory filings.

Maharashtra: The future startup capital of India

From OrchaThe total funding raised by Startups in Mumbai and Pune between January 2014 and September 2018 is INR 377 Billion.rd to Table

M&A activity saw sharp decline in Jan-Mar quarter: EY India

According to Ernst & Young's 32nd Transaction Quarterly Report, M&A activity in the first quarter of 2019 fell to 242 deals with USD 9.9 billion. (Photo: Representational)

Renault to decide on merger talks with Fiat Chrysler

Two firms would produce 8.7 million vehicles a year, creating an industry powerhouse with an expected market value of some 36 billion euros (USD 40 billion).

Jet failure a 'wake up call'; part of blame at doorstep of policymakers: Ajay Singh

SpiceJet's Ajay Singh said high taxes on ATF, certain infrastructure charges as well as high import duty on aircraft parts and services are among the factors which make the domestic aviation sector
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham