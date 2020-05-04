41st Day Of Lockdown

Business, Companies

After Facebook, Silver Lake to invest in Reliance Jio

PTI
Published May 4, 2020, 9:16 am IST
Updated May 4, 2020, 1:42 pm IST
The deal comes days after Facebook (FB.O) said it would spend $5.7 billion to buy a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms
Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (PTI Photo)
 Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Leading global tech investor Silver Lake on Monday agreed to pay Rs 5,655.75 crore to buy 1.15 per cent stake in the firm that houses billionaire Mukesh Ambani's telecom arm Jio.

The investment in Jio Platforms comes within days of Facebook investing USD 5.7 billion to buy a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms. The investment is at a premium of 12.5 per cent to the Facebook deal.

 

"This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore and represents a 12.5 per cent premium to the equity valuation of the Facebook investment announced on April 22, 2020," Reliance said in a statement.

...
