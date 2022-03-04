Business Companies 04 Mar 2022 Parle Agro ropes in ...
Business, Companies

Parle Agro ropes in actor Ram Charan as brand ambassador for Frooti

PTI
Published Mar 4, 2022, 2:51 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2022, 2:51 pm IST
Charan and Alia Bhatt, who is already a brand ambassador, will become the face for Frooti
Charan joins a list of stars as brand ambassador of Parle Agro's different brands. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Charan joins a list of stars as brand ambassador of Parle Agro's different brands. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Parle Agro on Friday said it has signed actor Ram Charan as a brand ambassador for its mango juice brand Frooti.

Charan and Alia Bhatt, who is already a brand ambassador, will become the face for Frooti.

 

The company is looking at an "action packed" summer of 2022, two years after major beverage companies missed out on the peak season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Parle Agro said in a statement.

"I'm excited about entering into an action packed summer after a two-year hiatus. We kick-start our season announcing Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt as the face for Frooti; both admirable personalities whose appeal and popularity is rooted deep in the hearts of the people," Parle Agro Joint Managing Director and CMO Nadia Chauhan said.

 

On the company's campaign plans for the summer, she said, "...for the first time, four mega campaigns this summer. Unlike the last two seasons, we are eager to connect and engage with our consumers' whole heartedly and make this summer our best ever."

Charan joins a list of stars as brand ambassador of Parle Agro's different brands, including Priyanka Chopra for Appy Fizz, Arjun Kapoor for B Fizz and Varun Dhawan for flavoured milk Smoodh.

...
Tags: ram charan, frooti
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex opened deep in the red. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sensex tumbles 1,214 points; banking, auto stocks worst hit

The LIC IPO was expected to hit the market this month. (Photo: PTI)

Ukraine crisis: Govt may defer LIC IPO

The basket of crude oil India buys rose above USD 102 per barrel on March 1. (Photo: ANI/File)

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

The BSE gauge was trading 613.55 points or 1.09 per cent lower at 55,633.73 in early trade. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sensex slumps over 600 pts in early trade; Nifty slips below 16,650 level



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

TS bags Rs 1,500 crore Drillmec investment

Drillmec, along with the department of industries and commerce, government of Telangana, will float a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for setting up the manufacturing unit. — By arrangement

Vodafone in talks to sell 5 per cent stake in Indus Towers to Bharti Airtel: Sources

A visitor walks into a Vodafone store in Bangalore. (Photo: PTI/File)

FRL-Reliance merger: Supreme Court notice to Future group on plea of Amazon

In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 an Amazon sign is pictured at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. (Photo: AFP)

Blackstone buys majority stake in ASK

As per reports, Blackstone acquired 70 per cent stake from promoters and employees valuing the company at $1 billion. (Representational image)

LIC may not fully exit IDBI Bank

LIC rescued IDBI Bank in 2019, infusing Rs 4,743 crore in October 2019 while the bank further raised Rs 1,435.1 crore in December 2020 via a qualified institutional placement. (Representational image/ Financial chronicle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->