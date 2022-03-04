Parle Agro ropes in actor Ram Charan as brand ambassador for Frooti

New Delhi: Parle Agro on Friday said it has signed actor Ram Charan as a brand ambassador for its mango juice brand Frooti.

Charan and Alia Bhatt, who is already a brand ambassador, will become the face for Frooti.

The company is looking at an "action packed" summer of 2022, two years after major beverage companies missed out on the peak season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Parle Agro said in a statement.

"I'm excited about entering into an action packed summer after a two-year hiatus. We kick-start our season announcing Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt as the face for Frooti; both admirable personalities whose appeal and popularity is rooted deep in the hearts of the people," Parle Agro Joint Managing Director and CMO Nadia Chauhan said.

On the company's campaign plans for the summer, she said, "...for the first time, four mega campaigns this summer. Unlike the last two seasons, we are eager to connect and engage with our consumers' whole heartedly and make this summer our best ever."

Charan joins a list of stars as brand ambassador of Parle Agro's different brands, including Priyanka Chopra for Appy Fizz, Arjun Kapoor for B Fizz and Varun Dhawan for flavoured milk Smoodh.