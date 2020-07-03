101st Day Of Lockdown

Intel to invest Rs 1,895 crore in Reliance's digital unit

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2020
Updated Jul 3, 2020, 5:46 pm IST
Intel Capital is 12th company to join the list who have invested in Jio Platforms, taking total investment amount to Rs 1,17,588.45 crore
Intel Capital to buy 0.39 pc stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 1,894.5 crore. (PTI Photo)
 Intel Capital to buy 0.39 pc stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 1,894.5 crore. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Electronic chip maker Intel's investment arm, Intel Capital, will buy 0.39 per cent stake in billionaire Mukesh Ambani's digital unit, Jio Platforms, for Rs 1,894.50 crore, the company said on Friday.

Intel Capital is 12th company to join the list of marquee firms who have recently invested in Jio Platforms, taking the total investment amount to Rs 1,17,588.45 crore.

 

"Intel Capital will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Intel Capital's investment will translate into a 0.39 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis," Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms said in a joint statement.

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, also runs Reliance Jio telecom business. Jio leads the India market with over 38.8 crore subscribers.

"Intel Capital has an outstanding record of being a valuable partner for leading technology companies globally. We are therefore excited to work together with Intel to advance India's capabilities in cutting-edge technologies that will empower all sectors of our economy and improve the quality of life of 1.3 billion Indians," Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said

Wendell Brooks, Intel Capital President, said that Jio Platforms' focus on applying its impressive engineering capabilities to bring the power of low-cost digital services to India aligns with Intel's purpose of delivering breakthrough technology that enriches lives.

"We believe digital access and data can transform business and society for the better. Through this investment, we are excited to help fuel digital transformation in India, where Intel maintains an important presence," Brooks said.

