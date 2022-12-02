  
Business Companies 02 Dec 2022 Amara Raja Batteries ...
Business, Companies

Amara Raja Batteries plans to invest Rs 9,500 cr battery mfg, R&D in Telangana

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 2, 2022, 5:44 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2022, 5:45 pm IST
Signing of Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Telangana(MOU): Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce & IT, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, President- New Energy, Amara Raja Batteries Pvt Ltd, Vijayanand Samudrala , Minister for MA&UD, Industry & Commerce, IT, Electronics and Communication KT Ramarao , Chairman & Managing Director, Amara Raja Batteries Pvt Ltd, Jayadev Galla and Executive Director, Amara Raja Batteries Pvt ltd , Vikramadithya Gourineni. (Photo By Arrangement)
 Signing of Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Telangana(MOU): Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce & IT, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, President- New Energy, Amara Raja Batteries Pvt Ltd, Vijayanand Samudrala , Minister for MA&UD, Industry & Commerce, IT, Electronics and Communication KT Ramarao , Chairman & Managing Director, Amara Raja Batteries Pvt Ltd, Jayadev Galla and Executive Director, Amara Raja Batteries Pvt ltd , Vikramadithya Gourineni. (Photo By Arrangement)

NEW DELHI: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd on Friday said it intends to invest Rs 9,500 crore over the next 10 years in Telangana on setting up research and manufacturing facilities for lithium-ion battery-making in the state.

The company on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to set up research and manufacturing facilities for lithium-ion battery-making in Mahbubnagar district, Amara Raja Batteries said in a regulatory filing.

"Over the next 10 years, the company intends to invest over Rs 9500 crore, after necessary approvals," it added.

The initial facilities would include an energy research and innovation center in Hyderabad, dubbed the Amara Raja E-hub. It will be equipped with advanced laboratories and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis and proof of concept demonstration, the company said.

"This will cater to the development needs of the Amara Raja as well as to provide a range of facilities open to other players in the energy and mobility ecosystem," the filing added.

Amara Raja Batteries Chairman & Managing Director Jayadev Galla said the strategic partnership with the Telangana government would bring in the impetus for innovations in sustainable technologies for the whole region, in addition to generating employment opportunities.

"We have had a long association with the state and are excited to finally have the opportunity to establish an industrial base here," he added.

The company further said as part of its journey towards Giga scale manufacturing of advanced cell technology products, it would be establishing a commercial scale pilot plant and the first giga scale cell production facility.

Amara Raja said it has been working on Li-ion cell chemistries specifically suited for Indian subcontinent conditions, and already supplies lithium battery packs and chargers to some two and three-wheeler OEMs.

...
Tags: amara raja batteries, telangana government, kt rama rao, jayadev galla
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Business

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao apeaks at the inauguration of AMTECH Expo in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad well placed to become hub for 3D printing industry: KTR

Rupee opened at 81.11, but pared the gains and ended at 81.35, down 9 paise over its previous close. (Representational Image)

Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 81.35 against US dollar

Tata Power CEO and MD Dr Praveer Sinha

Tata Power to invest Rs 6,000 cr for reliable power in Odisha

The revenues for this year’s November were 11 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year, which itself was Rs 1,31,526 crore. (DC Photo)

Gross GST collections in TS up by 8% last month



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Tata Power to invest Rs 6,000 cr for reliable power in Odisha

Tata Power CEO and MD Dr Praveer Sinha

Amazon cuts selling fee for new sellers by 50%

Representational AFP image.

Jockey to invest Rs 290 crore in Telangana

Jockey is one of the major textile and garment manufacturing companies that have joined Kitex, Welspun, Ganesha Ecosphere, Youngone, Gokaldas Images, Whitegold Spintex, Divya Textiles, and others in investing in Telangana. (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter starts laying off staff in India

World's richest businessman Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives. (Representational Image/ AFP)

Elon Musk ropes in Indian-origin technology executive to revamp Twitter

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk (AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->