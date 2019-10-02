Business Companies 02 Oct 2019 PMC Bank created ove ...
Business, Companies

PMC Bank created over 21,000 fake accounts to hide loans: complaint

REUTERS
Published Oct 2, 2019, 9:06 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 9:06 am IST
The RBI has barred the bank from renewing or granting any loans or making investments without prior approval of the central bank.
A single realty firm and its group companies were the beneficiaries of 44 loans, according to the complaint.
 A single realty firm and its group companies were the beneficiaries of 44 loans, according to the complaint.

Mumbai: Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) used more than 21,000 fictitious accounts to hide loans it made, according to a police complaint lodged by Indian officials, in the latest banking fraud case to spook the country’s depositors and investors.

The complaint, filed with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Monday and later seen by Reuters, accuses the bank’s management of concealing non-performing assets and disbursing loans leading to a loss of at least 43.55 billion rupees (USD 616.5 million).

 

A single realty firm and its group companies were the beneficiaries of 44 loans, according to the complaint.

“The actual financial position of the bank was camouflaged, & the bank deceptively reflected a rosy picture of its financial parameters,” said the complaint, noting that the fictitious loan accounts were not entered into the bank’s core banking system - a factor key in the perpetration of a USD 2 billion fraud at Punjab National Bank that was uncovered in 2018.

The complaint names the bank’s Chairman Waryam Singh and its Managing Director Joy Thomas, along with other bank officials, and accuses them of criminal breach of trust, forgery and falsification of records.

It also names bankrupt realty company Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd, along with its former senior executives Sarang Wadhwan and Rakesh Wadhwan, who were beneficiaries of the loans.

A senior government official late on Tuesday said that the serious fraud investigation office will look into the alleged wrong doing by HDIL in the PMC case, expecting to complete the investigation in the next two months.

PMC and HDIL did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it had no comment.

The PMC case has sparked renewed concerns about the health of India’s troubled banking sector, which has been rocked by a multi-billion dollar fraud at a state-run lender, the collapse of a major infrastructure lender, bad loan issues at state-run banks and a liquidity squeeze that has hit shadow lenders.

More than two dozen co-operative banks are now under RBI administration, but PMC Bank - with deposits of 116.2 billion rupees as of March 31 - is by far the largest.

DEPOSITORS PROTEST

The RBI last week moved to take charge of PMC, one of India’s top five co-operative lenders with more than 900,000 depositors, and suspended Thomas and the bank’s board after uncovering lending irregularities

The RBI has barred the bank from renewing or granting any loans or making investments without prior approval of the central bank, while depositors have been informed they can only withdraw a maximum of 10,000 rupees (USD 140) from their PMC accounts over the next six months.

Dozens of account holders gathered outside an RBI office in Mumbai on Tuesday to protest against the curbs and demand that the central bank and government intervene to release their funds.

In a letter written by Thomas to the RBI that allegedly blew the lid off the scam, he says that he oversaw the fraud and hid details from the regulator for fear of reputational risks to the bank. Reuters reviewed a copy of the letter.

The police complaint against PMC and HDIL officials were filed at the behest of an administrator, whom the RBI appointed last week to oversee the bank’s operations.

The complaint alleges that the PMC officials misled the RBI for over a decade from 2008 to August 2019 by failing to disclose big accounts that had become non-performing assets by producing forged audit reports.

Indian media outlets on Sunday reported that PMC’s exposure to bankrupt HDIL stood at 65 billion rupees, which accounts for 73 per cent of its overall 88.8 billion loan book - well above the RBI’s permissible exposure levels to a single entity.

...
Tags: pmc bank., pmc fraud, fake account, pmc scam, hdil, loanm rbi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

ikTok provides us the edge to create vertical video content instead of the horizontal creative as offered by YouTube.

TikTok brings social media renaissance to boost video content

The Mahindra-Ford joint venture will be operational by mid-2020.

Ford to launch Kia Sletos, MG Hector rivals & an MPV with Mahindra JV

According to Flipkart, tier 2 & 3 cities ushered in the festive cheer for the company. The number of transacting customers from tier 2 and beyond doubled on day 1 over The Big Billion Days of 2018.

Smaller cities bail out e-tailers

As per the Irdai circular issued last week, Irdai said, “Insurers shall ensure that any portal or app providing the travel insurance coverage shall not pre-select the option of buying the travel cover as a default option.”

Travel insurance cover can’t be default option: Regulator



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

For sexual content, ex-Yahoo engineer hacked into 6000 accounts

After accessing target accounts, which belonged to younger women, he used password resets on third-party sites to break into Apple iCloud and other accounts.
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Ketika Sharma goes topless for Romantic's poster starring Akash Puri; check out

Romantic Poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Netizens want Ameesha Patel to be out of the show; read tweets

Ameesha Patel in Bigg Boss 13 house.
 

Samsung to bring Galaxy Fold to Indian market later this month for Rs 1.65 lakh

With a price tag of about Rs 1.65 lakh, the device is probably one of the most expensive ones in the Indian market.
 

In Vietnam, men parade but women rule at a festival called 'Kate'

The week-long festival, which began last Friday, marks the Cham calendar's de facto new year, at the onset of a new harvest. (Photo: Social Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Smaller cities bail out e-tailers

According to Flipkart, tier 2 & 3 cities ushered in the festive cheer for the company. The number of transacting customers from tier 2 and beyond doubled on day 1 over The Big Billion Days of 2018.

Travel insurance cover can’t be default option: Regulator

As per the Irdai circular issued last week, Irdai said, “Insurers shall ensure that any portal or app providing the travel insurance coverage shall not pre-select the option of buying the travel cover as a default option.”

Mahindra & Mahindra to take control of Ford biz

Mahindra & Mahindra

Joy Thomas reveals how PMC hid bad loans

Every year during the course of RBI inspection we undergo into a lot of stress due to concealment of information from RBI.

Ford forms joint venture with Mahindra for India business

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham