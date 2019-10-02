Business Companies 02 Oct 2019 GST mop-up at 19-mon ...
Business, Companies

GST mop-up at 19-month low

FC INVESTIGATIVE BUREAU
Published Oct 2, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 1:38 am IST
The revenue during September 2019 declined by 2.67 per cent in comparison to the revenue during September 2018.
The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2019 is Rs 91,916 crore, of which CGST is Rs 16,630 crore, SGST is Rs 22,598 crore, IGST is Rs 45,069 crore, including Rs 22,097 crore collected on imports and cess is Rs 7,620 crore, including Rs 728 crore collected on imports.
 The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2019 is Rs 91,916 crore, of which CGST is Rs 16,630 crore, SGST is Rs 22,598 crore, IGST is Rs 45,069 crore, including Rs 22,097 crore collected on imports and cess is Rs 7,620 crore, including Rs 728 crore collected on imports.

New Delhi: With consumption demand slowing, the GST mop-up slipped to a 19-month low of Rs 91,916 crore in September from Rs 98,202 crore in August and Rs 94,442 crore a year ago, according to government data. released on Tuesday. This marks the first year-on-year drop in collections in this fiscal year.

“The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2019 is Rs 91,916 crore, of which CGST is Rs 16,630 crore, SGST is Rs 22,598 crore, IGST is Rs 45,069 crore, including Rs 22,097 crore collected on imports and cess is Rs 7,620 crore, including Rs 728 crore collected on imports,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

 

“The revenue during September 2019 declined by 2.67 per cent in comparison to the revenue during September 2018. During April-September, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018, the domestic component has grown by 7.82 per cent while the GST on imports has shown negative growth and the total collection has grown by 4.90 per cent,” the statement said.

With the trend of falling tax collection, it is, expected that the lower indirect tax collection may exert further pressure on the government’s finances.

...
Tags: gst revenue, indirect tax, gst


Latest From Business

According to Flipkart, tier 2 & 3 cities ushered in the festive cheer for the company. The number of transacting customers from tier 2 and beyond doubled on day 1 over The Big Billion Days of 2018.

Smaller cities bail out e-tailers

As per the Irdai circular issued last week, Irdai said, “Insurers shall ensure that any portal or app providing the travel insurance coverage shall not pre-select the option of buying the travel cover as a default option.”

Travel insurance cover can’t be default option: Regulator

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra to take control of Ford biz

Every year during the course of RBI inspection we undergo into a lot of stress due to concealment of information from RBI.

Joy Thomas reveals how PMC hid bad loans



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Ketika Sharma goes topless for Romantic's poster starring Akash Puri; check out

Romantic Poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Netizens want Ameesha Patel to be out of the show; read tweets

Ameesha Patel in Bigg Boss 13 house.
 

Samsung to bring Galaxy Fold to Indian market later this month for Rs 1.65 lakh

With a price tag of about Rs 1.65 lakh, the device is probably one of the most expensive ones in the Indian market.
 

In Vietnam, men parade but women rule at a festival called 'Kate'

The week-long festival, which began last Friday, marks the Cham calendar's de facto new year, at the onset of a new harvest. (Photo: Social Media)
 

Delhi Police helpline number 112 receives 10,000 blank calls a day

The problem arises after callers accidentally press the power button three times, which automatically connects an SOS call to number 112. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Smaller cities bail out e-tailers

According to Flipkart, tier 2 & 3 cities ushered in the festive cheer for the company. The number of transacting customers from tier 2 and beyond doubled on day 1 over The Big Billion Days of 2018.

Travel insurance cover can’t be default option: Regulator

As per the Irdai circular issued last week, Irdai said, “Insurers shall ensure that any portal or app providing the travel insurance coverage shall not pre-select the option of buying the travel cover as a default option.”

Mahindra & Mahindra to take control of Ford biz

Mahindra & Mahindra

Joy Thomas reveals how PMC hid bad loans

Every year during the course of RBI inspection we undergo into a lot of stress due to concealment of information from RBI.

Ford forms joint venture with Mahindra for India business

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham