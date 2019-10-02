GST mop-up at 19-month low

The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2019 is Rs 91,916 crore, of which CGST is Rs 16,630 crore, SGST is Rs 22,598 crore, IGST is Rs 45,069 crore, including Rs 22,097 crore collected on imports and cess is Rs 7,620 crore, including Rs 728 crore collected on imports.

New Delhi: With consumption demand slowing, the GST mop-up slipped to a 19-month low of Rs 91,916 crore in September from Rs 98,202 crore in August and Rs 94,442 crore a year ago, according to government data. released on Tuesday. This marks the first year-on-year drop in collections in this fiscal year.

“The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2019 is Rs 91,916 crore, of which CGST is Rs 16,630 crore, SGST is Rs 22,598 crore, IGST is Rs 45,069 crore, including Rs 22,097 crore collected on imports and cess is Rs 7,620 crore, including Rs 728 crore collected on imports,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

“The revenue during September 2019 declined by 2.67 per cent in comparison to the revenue during September 2018. During April-September, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018, the domestic component has grown by 7.82 per cent while the GST on imports has shown negative growth and the total collection has grown by 4.90 per cent,” the statement said.

With the trend of falling tax collection, it is, expected that the lower indirect tax collection may exert further pressure on the government’s finances.