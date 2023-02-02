  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Business Companies 02 Feb 2023 Interest of my inves ...
Business, Companies

Interest of my investors is paramount, says Gautam Adani after calling off FPO

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 2, 2023, 10:31 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2023, 10:31 am IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd chairman Gautam Adani (Image credit: Youtube/Adani Group)
 Adani Enterprises Ltd chairman Gautam Adani (Image credit: Youtube/Adani Group)

New Delhi: A day after deciding not to go-ahead with the fully subscribed Follow-on Public Offer (FPO), Adani Enterprises Ltd chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday said it would not be "morally correct" to go ahead with the Rs 20,000-crore share in the current market condition.

"After a fully subscribed FPO, yesterday's decision of its withdrawal would have surprised many. But considering the volatility of the market seen yesterday, the board strongly felt that it would not be morally correct to proceed with the FPO," Adani said in his address to investors after withdrawal of the fully subscribed FPO.

Adani said in his humble journey of over four decades as an entrepreneur, "I have been blessed to receive overwhelming support from all stakeholders, particularly the investor community. It is important for me to confess that whatever little I have achieved in life is due to the faith and trust reposed by them. I owe all my success to them."

"For me, the interest of my investors is paramount and everything is secondary. Hence to insulate the investors from potential losses we have withdrawn the FPO," he said.

This decision, he said "will not have any impact on our existing operations and future plans. We will continue to focus on timely execution and delivery of projects."

"The fundamentals of our company are strong. Our balance sheet is healthy and assets, robust. Our EBIDTA levels and cash flows have been very strong and we have an impeccable track record of fulfilling our debt obligations. We will continue to focus on long term value creation and growth will be managed by internal accruals," Adani said.

"Once the market stabilizes, we will review our capital market strategy," he said.

"We have a strong focus on ESG and every business of ours will continue to create value in a responsible way. The strongest validation of our governance principles, comes from several international partnerships we have built across our different entities," Adani said.

"I take this opportunity to thank our investment bankers, institutional investors and shareholders from within and outside the country for giving unflinching support to the FPO."

Thanking investors, he said, "Despite the volatility in the stock over the last week your faith and belief in the company, its business and its management has been extremely reassuring and humbling."

Shares of Adani Enterprises nosedived sharply on Wednesday, a day after its follow-on public offer closed for the subscription. The shares of Adani Group flagship company closed at Rs 2,179.75 with a sharp decline of 26.70 per cent. Its intraday low was Rs 1,941.2, over 30 per cent lower than Tuesday's settlement price. On Tuesday, the last day for subscription, the follow-on public offer (FPO) issued by Adani Enterprises was fully subscribed.

A follow-on public offering (FPO) is the issuance of shares to investors by a company listed on a stock exchange after its initial public offerings.

Data showed the demand for the FPO was led by non-institutional investors, and they subscribed to the shares 3.26 times. The portion for institutional investors was also oversubscribed.

On Monday, an Abu Dhabi-based diversified conglomerate International Holding Company announced that it will invest about USD 400 million (AED 1.4 billion) into the Adani Enterprises' follow-on public offer (FPO) through its subsidiary Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Limited.

Adani Enterprises had filed a red herring prospectus with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for the Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO), the largest ever in India. There were concerns that the FPO may not receive a strong response from investors amid a report by a US-based Hindenburg Research that surfaced on January 24, which claimed the Adani Group of having weak business fundamentals among others.

The US-based firm, in its report, raised concerns about shares of Adani group companies having a possibility of declining from their current levels, owing to high valuations. In response, Adani Group on Sunday said the recent report by Hindenburg Research was not an attack on any specific company but a "calculated attack" on India, its growth story, and ambitions. It added the report was "nothing but a lie".

...
Tags: follow-on public offer, adani enterprises ltd, gautam adani, withdrawal of fpo
Location: India, Delhi


Horoscope 02 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Business

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday said it has decided not to go ahead with its Rs 20,000-crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) and will return the proceeds to investors.. (AP)

Adani Enterprises calls off fully subscribed FPO, to return money to investors

The pension payment orders were handed over to employees of BHEL, Dr Reddys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Pennar Industries, Toshiba Transmission Pvt Ltd and MRF, among others, on their retirement under Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995. (Twitter)

EPFO holds Prayaas initiative, processes 36 claims

Known for its range in diamond jewellery, replete with various styles and ranges, Lalithaa Jewellery said in a statement that customers at Chittoor can now avail diamond jewellery for the market’s lowest price per carat and with the lowest V.A. charges per gram. The buyback policy is 100 per cent value against exchange for new diamond jewels and 85 per cent against cash, the jeweller said in the statement. (Representational Image)

Lalithaa Jewellery's 46th showroon opened in Chittoor

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that income from traditional life insurance policies with an aggregate premium amount of Rs 5 lakh per annum or more will now be taxable. (Representational photo)

Income from high value insurance policies taxable



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Adani Enterprises calls off fully subscribed FPO, to return money to investors

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday said it has decided not to go ahead with its Rs 20,000-crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) and will return the proceeds to investors.. (AP)

LIC’s exposure to Adani Group is less than 1%

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday clarified that its exposure to the Adani group of companies amounts to less than one per cent of its total funds that it manages. (PTI)

MG Motor unveils 14 production-ready vehicles at auto expo

MG Motor India on Wednesday showcased its vision for future mobility — Drive.Ahead — at the Auto Expo 2023. (Twitter)

Indian Oil aims for TB Mukt stakeholders

Indian Oil chairman S.M. Vaidya and other officials during the launch of the ‘TB Mukt IndianOil Parivar’ programme. (By arrangement)

DGCA accords Marut Drones with Type Certification and RPTO Approval

(L-R) Co-founder, Marut Drones - Sai Kumar Chinthala, Founder, Prem Kumar Vislawath and Co-founder Suraj Peddi. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->