  
Business Companies 01 Nov 2022 Elon Musk ropes in I ...
Business, Companies

Elon Musk ropes in Indian-origin technology executive to revamp Twitter

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 1, 2022, 11:54 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2022, 11:54 am IST
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk (AP)
 Twitter's new owner Elon Musk (AP)

New York: Sriram Krishnan, an Indian-origin technology executive, is helping out Twitter's new owner Elon Musk as he revamps the social media giant following its acquisition by the billionaire entrepreneur.

Krishnan is a general partner at Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

Now that the word is out: I'm helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people. I (and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have a great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen, Krishnan tweeted.

Krishnan added that he is still very much in my day job at @a16zcrypto. If you're a crypto founder, you know how to find me!.

According to his profile on Andreessen Horowitz's website, Krishnan invests in early-stage consumer startups and serves on the boards of companies Bitski, Hopin, and Polywork.

Prior to joining a16z, Krishnan held numerous senior product roles and most recently, he led core consumer teams at Twitter where he was responsible for products including the home timeline, new user experience, search, discovery, and audience growth, his profile said.

Previously, he created and oversaw various mobile ad products for Snap and Facebook, including Snap's Direct Response ads business and the Facebook Audience Network, one of the largest networks in display advertising, his profile said. Krishnan started his career at Microsoft where he touched numerous projects related to Windows Azure.

Author of "Programming Windows Azure" published by O'Reilly, he also co-hosts with his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy The Good Time Show' on Clubhouse, a nightly show through which they interview innovators around tech and culture.

He is an alumnus of SRM Engineering College, Anna University where he did his Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Information Technology, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Last week, Musk completed the USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter and ousted chief executive Parag Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett.

The New York Times reported that Musk planned to begin laying off workers at Twitter. Citing people with knowledge of the situation, the report said that some managers were being asked to "draw up lists of employees to cut.

There are also media reports that Twitter might soon begin charging about 20 dollars for verification - the blue check mark next to the user's name that authenticates accounts. Musk tweeted that the whole verification process is being revamped right now. 

...
Tags: elon musk, twitter takeover, twitter revamp
Location: United States, New York


Related Stories

Elon Musk said to begin laying off employees at Twitter: Report
Elon Musk says Twitter will form 'content moderation council'

Latest From Business

GST revenues rose 16.6 per cent to about Rs 1.52 lakh crore in October -- making it the second highest collection ever.. (Representational image:)

GST collection at Rs 1.52 lakh cr in Oct, second highest ever

The two debit card variants come packed with a best-in-class and powerful rewards proposition exclusively designed for the bank’s High Networth Individual (HNI) customer segment. (Photo By Arrangement)

Bank of Baroda launches two premium debit cards

News

byteXL partners with Microsoft to develop ‘future-ready’ students in Tier 2, 3 cities

Despite coal production hitting a new high in the first half of FY23 and international prices remaining elevated, coal imports grew 25 per cent. (Representational DC image)

Coal imports up 25% despite high output



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Lexus bullish on Indian luxury market

Naveen Soni, president at Lexus India (Image credit: www.lexusindia.co.in)

'Overpaying' Musk on deadline to close Twitter deal

Elon Musk looks set to meet a Friday deadline to seal his on-again, off-again deal to buy Twitter, avoiding a trial over the $44 billion contract that he admits is overpriced. (AP file photo)

Elon Musk says Twitter will form 'content moderation council'

Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints, Musk tweeted. (AFP file image)

Adanis get Letter of Intent for Tajpur port in West Bengal

A file photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. (PTI Photo)

Adani Group to invest $150 billion in pursuit of $1 trillion valuation

The Adani group's market capitalisation was around $16 billion in 2015 and it is $260 billion in 2022 — a surge of over 16x in seven years. (Image: Bloomberg)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->