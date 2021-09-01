Business Companies 01 Sep 2021 GMR to invest Rs 500 ...
Business, Companies

GMR to invest Rs 500 crore in metro rail link project to Hyderabad Airport

PTI
Published Sep 1, 2021, 11:29 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 11:29 am IST
The metro rail link project being proposed by the Telangana government for connectivity to the aerodrome
The Telangana government has conveyed its approval for extension of metro rail link to RGIA. (Photo: PTI)
 The Telangana government has conveyed its approval for extension of metro rail link to RGIA. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The GMR group which is operating Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here will be investing over Rs 500 crore in a Rs 5000 crore metro rail link project being proposed by the Telangana government for connectivity to the aerodrome from various parts of the city.

According to a consultation paper on the tariff revision for the third control period (April 2021 to March 2026) proposed by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, issued by Airports Economic Regulatory Authority the aerodrome operator will be investing Rs 519.52 by 2024.

 

The envisaged project cost of metro line would be around Rs. 5000 crore of which HIAL's contribution would be in the range of Rs. 500 Crores (10 per cent of the project cost) which is equivalent to the estimated cost of metro connectivity within the airport precinct, the consultation paper said.

The Telangana government has conveyed its approval for extension of metro rail link to RGIA from various parts of the city under phase II of Hyderabad Metro project.

The state government has already formed a Special Purpose Vehicle- Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) which would be responsible for development, construction, operations and management of the Airport Metro link, it said.

 

The planned Airport Metro Link is expected to span about 31km in total. The plan envisages development of an alignment of eight km along with setting up of three metro stations within the premises of RGIA, the paper said.

HIAL had requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to consider the aforesaid capital contribution as aeronautical asset and include the same in the determination of the RAB (Regulatory Asset base) for determination of aeronautical charges, it said.

...
Tags: gmr airport, gmr group, rajiv gandhi international airport (rgi), hyderabad metro, hyderabad metro project, hyderabad metro rail
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Business

Though the GDP numbers grew with low base effect, there are also other significant reasons which suggest a recovery in the economy. (Twitter)

Sign of recovery? GDP sees rise of 20 per cent in April-June

The market is currently flooded with liquidity, with SBI Mutual Fund collecting close to Rs 13,000 crore from its SBI Balanced Advantage Fund NFO that closed on August 25. Earlier ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund had collected Rs 9,800 crore in July. — DC file photo

Market yet to factor in below normal monsoon

In the UK's case, there is a large opportunity for India in services trade. As per the agreements between the UK and the European Union, there would be minimal or nil customs tariffs for merchandise tariffs. — Representational image/Twitter

FTAs with UAE, UK, Oz likely this fiscal

A Tesla factory to produce cars in India is “quite likely” if the electric automaker can first begin sales with imported vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in July. (Bloomberg)

Tesla in talks with Indian firms for parts: Reports



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

MSMEs resent new provisions in e-commerce rules

During the pandemic season, kitchen items, food-making accessories, plastic buckets, mugs, dustbins and cleaning products have seen a huge sales rise. — PTI

Sputnik V to be produced at SII from September, says RDIF

A health worker holds a vial of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 while Charles Chaplin's movies are projected at the Lumiere movie theater, used as vaccination center, in Rosario, Santa Fe province, Argentina, on March 26, 2021. (Marcelo Manera / AFP)

Dr. Reddy's Labs to launch Covid drug 2-DG at Rs 990 per sachet

2-DG manufactured by Dr. Reddy's has a purity of 99.5 per cent. (Photo: Twitter/@drreddys)

Tata Electronics to set up component-making plant in TN

In total, 28 memoranda Zof understanding, cumulative investment were signed between the companies and the Government of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (Twitter@TataCompanies)

Microsoft Corporation invests $5 million in OYO

The terms of the Series F2 CCCPS for all purposes are covered under the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->