Business Companies 01 Feb 2022 TS bags Rs 1,500 cro ...
Business, Companies

TS bags Rs 1,500 crore Drillmec investment

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 1, 2022, 1:54 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2022, 6:43 am IST
The project is estimated to create direct employment to 2,500 people and indirect employment to several thousand within a year
Drillmec, along with the department of industries and commerce, government of Telangana, will float a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for setting up the manufacturing unit. — By arrangement
 Drillmec, along with the department of industries and commerce, government of Telangana, will float a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for setting up the manufacturing unit. — By arrangement

Hyderabad: Telangana bagged a major investment in the manufacturing sector on Monday.

Italian oil and gas rigs manufacturer Drillmec SpA, a subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government, in the presence of industries minister K.T.Rama Rao, to invest USD 200 million (approximately Rs 1,500 crore) for setting up its global rig manufacturing hub at Shabad on city outskirts. 

 

The project is estimated to create direct employment to 2,500 people and indirect employment to several thousand within a year.

Speaking on this occasion, K.T. Rama Rao said, “We feel proud to welcome Drillmec as it establishes its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. Our government is committed to making Telangana the most industrially progressive states in India. We will hand over land and fiscal incentives to Drillmec as soon as possible. We are happy to generate employment opportunities for the youth in the state. We request Drillmec to bring entire drilling rig ecosystems to Telangana.”

 

Drillmec, along with the department of industries and commerce, government of Telangana, will float a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for setting up the manufacturing unit.

Drilling rig is a large structure with facilities for drilling a well to explore, extract, store, and process petroleum and natural gas that lies in rock formations beneath the seabed. Drillmec SpA is a global leader in the area. 

Drillec, a subsidiary of MEIL, has proposed to set up a manufacturing, research and development facility, and a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to impart cutting-edge training to people to operate, manage and maintain advanced rigs.

 

 As part of MoU, the company will set up Drillmec International Hub for manufacturing oil rigs and ancillary equipment in Telangana.

Simone Trevisani, CEO Drillmec SpA, said, “The Hyderabad manufacturing hub will focus on rig manufacturing and ancillaries. We have three manufacturing facilities in Italy, the USA (at Houston), and Belarus. After evaluating offers, we choose Telangana, as it has a progressive industrial policy and is investor-friendly.”

The company, incorporated in Italy, was acquired by MEIL group in 2020.

 

Uma Maheshwar Reddy, CEO, Drillmec International, said, "This MoU is the first step towards creating a global manufacturing hub in Hyderabad. It will definitely meet the demands of the market worldwide."

Simone Trevisani, CEO, Drillmec SpA and Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, industries, signed the MoU.

...
Tags: drillmec spa, italian oil and gas rig manufacturer, mou between ts government drillmec spa, rs 1500 crore drillmec spa investment
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 01 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Business

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a pre-Budget photo session, on the eve of presentation of Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Survey projects 8-8.5 per cent growth in GDP next fiscal; by 9.2 % cent this year

PHD Chamber President suggested for extension in the timeline of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for another year till 31st March 2023. (Representational Image: PTI)

Steps should be taken in Budget to ensure hassle-free credit to MSMEs: PHD Chamber

The bad bank was envisaged by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on February1, 2021. — RS TV/PTI

Decks cleared for bad bank to start

The nationwide campaign began in December 2021. The BETA Mobile Petrol Pump has arrived in Odisha and will tap cities across the state. — ANI

Repos launches mobile pumps



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Aditya Birla Fashion buys Reebok rights

ABFRL has a portfolio of leading brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England established for over 25 years. — DC Image

Hughes, Airtel form JV to offer satellite broadband services in India

The agreement, announced in May 2019, has got all statutory approvals, including those from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and Department of Telecom and the joint venture has been formed. (PTI file photo)

Air India likely to be handed over to Tata group by weekend

As a part of the deal, the Tata group will also be handed over Air India Express also. (Photo: PTI/File)

Paid all dues to AAI: AirAsia India

AirAsia India was making all payments as per credit terms on due dates from September 2021. (Photo: AirAsia.com)

WhatsApp launches pilot to enable financial inclusion across Karnataka, Maharashtra

The announcement was made at Fuel For India 2021 - Meta's annual event in India. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->