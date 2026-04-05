Companies enjoy steep discounts on property insurance renewals

Mumbai: Despite the ongoing West Asia conflict, corporates that renewed their insurance contracts on April 1 this year enjoyed steep discounts, as did the insurers that renewed their arrangements with reinsurers.

A large number of companies renew their insurance policies on April 1 to protect their properties, plants, machinery and operations. It is also the time when insurance companies renew their contracts with reinsurers.

Says Pavanjit Singh Dhingra, Joint Managing Director of Prudent Insurance Brokers, "I have never seen a soft market like this in the last 25 years. Most companies managed to secure discounts to the premiums paid last year in property and group health covers.”

“There is substantial overcapacity on the reinsurance side, with many private insurers securing new arrangements and changing their lead reinsurer. This bodes for a continuing soft market unless global geopolitical issues or large natural catastrophic events impact the market,” added Dhingra.

The main reasons for the ongoing competitive market conditions were lower natural catastrophe losses in 2025-2026, robust reinsurer balance sheets, competition due to entry of new reinsurers such as Valueattics Re and Allianz Jio Reinsurance and abundant underwriting capacity.

According to Amarnath Saxena, Chief Technical Officer (Commercial) at Bajaj General Insurance, “The April 1 renewal cycle has been distinctly segment-led, with pricing and terms shaped by a mix of claims experience, exposure quality, reinsurance conditions, portfolio strategy, and competitive intensity.”

While in property and group health covers, the market remained soft and competitive at renewal, the picture was more nuanced in marine and aviation insurance. This is because domestic reinsurer GIC Re withdrew marine hull war risk cover and marine cargo cover too. Globally, too, several companies, including Gard, Skuld, NorthStandard, the London P&I Club and the American Club have cancelled war risk coverage for vessels operating in war zones.

“Core cargo business has remained largely stable and competitive, but war-related exposures have seen an upward shift in pricing, driven by geopolitical tensions, rerouting of global shipping lanes and a more cautious stance from international reinsurance markets. As a result, insurers are increasingly assessing such risks voyage by voyage, with pricing and terms being determined by geography, route, port exposure, and reinsurer appetite,” added Saxena.

According to industry officials, while buying group health cover for their employees, companies were increasingly looking at wellness-linked solutions, structured preventive health check-ups, chronic disease management support, predictive health interventions, mental wellness programmes, and more flexible benefit design for a diverse workforce. Notably, despite being a loss-making business, insurers offered steep discounts to companies renewing group health policies.

According to a report by Guy Carpenter (insurance broker), reinsurance rates declined sharply across Asia and India during the April 1 renewal season, with India seeing price cuts of over 20 per cent in key segments and global catastrophe losses falling more than 50 per cent year-on-year.

Globally, insured catastrophe losses in the first quarter of 2026 are estimated at around $13 billion, significantly lower than the five-year inflation-adjusted average. Lower losses, along with strong capital inflows, have created excess capacity in the reinsurance market, driving competitive pricing across regions, it said.