Citroen to Launch Budget-Friendly C3 Aircross Automatic in India

Pune: French car maker Citroen has finally launched the much-awaited C3 Aircross Automatic with prices starting from Rs 12.85 lakh at Chennai showroom.

The SUV comes in three variants – Plus, Max and Max 5+2-seater the top end pegged at Rs 13.85 lakh.

The new Citroen C3 Aircross is the most budget-friendly automatic mid-size SUV in the world’s third largest fiercely competitive car market.

“The launch of the new C3 Aircross Automatic is a pivotal moment in our India venture, being the first automatic transmission on our C-Cubed platform,” said Aditya Jairaj, MD & CEO at Stellantis India.

He said it brings advanced features, impressive performance, and competitive pricing, adding that it will appeal to those looking for exceptional driving experience along with versatility and comfort.

The new car features an Aisin-sourced 6-speed automatic transmission that has a manual gear selector mode.

The C3 Aircross Automatic is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 109 BHP and 205 Nm of torque.

Significantly, according to the company the engine has a higher torque rating, offering 15 Nm more than the manual version.

The C3 Aircross Automatic is available with a 5-seat or 5+2 seat configuration with up to 511 litres of luggage space.

The new SUV comes equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a new 7-inch digital instrument cluster and USB charging.

The car also has more than 40 connected features, including remote engine start and remote AC preconditioning.