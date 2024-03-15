Citroen Dealership to Expand to 200 Outlets This Year

Pune: French automaker Citroen will add 200 new dealerships across India by the end of this year as it seeks to “aggressively” expand in the country, up from its present 58 touchpoints to boost sales volumes.

This will help the carmaker expand its network footprint by 400 per cent in urban, semi-urban, and rural markets.Citrien is targeting to sell between 2,000 to 2,500 cars a month at least before the end of this year.Stellantis, the world’s fifth-largest carmaker, introduced the Citroen brand in the fiercely competitive Indian car market in 2021 with the flagship C5 Aircross SUV.The company’s current portfolio includes the C3 hatchback, C3 Aircross midsize SUV as well as the all-electric eC3.“We are looking to aggressively make Citroen available to consumers and extend the potential of our products beyond Tier I/Tier II cities,” said Shishir Mishra, Brand Director at Citroën India.He said the focus now extends to Tier III and even Tier IV markets, strategically chosen for their proximity to Tier I and Tier II cities and their potential for substantial growth.“By investing in these regions, we aim to not only capture emerging opportunities but also contribute to the socio-economic development of smaller urban centers, fostering prosperity and inclusivity across diverse geographical landscapes,” Mishra said.Earlier this year, Stellantis, reinforced its commitment to India with an additional Rs 2,000 crores investment under its Citroën brand, underscoring the company's commitment to Citroen's growth in India.