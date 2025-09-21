CII Readies Roadmap of Model State Policy On Global Capability Centres

New Delhi: The confederation of Indian industry (CII) on Sunday announced the publication of its model state policy on Global Capability Centres (GCCs), a detailed framework aimed at guiding states across India in attracting, enabling, and expanding the next generation of global enterprise hubs.

The model framework calls for state governments to establish dedicated state-level facilitation cells to streamline approvals, design sharper fiscal incentives, and invest in digital infrastructure ranging from high-performance computing clusters to data centres.

However, the CII estimates that the GCC sector could add nearly $200 billion to the economy by 2030 if the expansion accelerates across the country. “The framework also presses states to integrate housing, transport, and civic amenities into GCC planning, ensuring that new hubs offer a quality of life comparable with global cities,” the industry body said in a statement.

The CII further said that this policy framework comes at a crucial moment when India is transitioning from being a global delivery destination to an innovation and leadership capital for multinational corporations. “The new model policy provides states with a pragmatic, forward-looking, and investment-friendly roadmap that complements national efforts but also builds distinct advantages at the local level,” it added.

Though the framework will boost innovation and jobs, the CII said that to be sure, nearly 95 per cent of India’s 1,800-plus GCCs — multinational corporations' offshore centres that handle everything from engineering and analytics to artificial intelligence research — are concentrated in the country's six tier-1 cities.

The industry body’s proposed roadmap, pitched as a “toolkit” for states, also sought to diversify that footprint by enabling tier-2 and tier-3 cities to emerge as future hubs of high-quality jobs and innovation. “The extraordinary rise of GCCs has been one of the most important developments in our economic journey. But to sustain leadership and expand our share of global value chains, states must step up with clear, competitive, and innovation-oriented policies,” said CII’s director general Chandrajit Banerjee.