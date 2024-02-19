Chhattisgarh: Anti-conversion Bill to be Tabled in Budget Session

Raipur: A new Bill providing a minimum of two years and maximum of ten years in jail to those, who illegally convert the minors, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, is going to be tabled in the current budget session of Chhattisgarh assembly.

The draft legislation, christened Chhattisgarh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, also provides that for mass conversion, the punishment will be a minimum of three years and maximum of ten years.A compensation of up to Rs five lakh may be awarded to the victim of illegal religious conversion by the court, the draft Bill says.“The anti-religious conversion Bill will be tabled in the house on February 27 or February 28”, Chhattisgarh parliamentary affairs minister Brij Mohan Agrawal told this newspaper on Monday.The draft Bill states that those who opt to change religion have to inform the local district magistrate two months in advance and the permission will be granted for this only after a police probe to ascertain if the conversion is not being under allurement or duress.Those who convert will have to inform the local district magistrate one month in advance, the draft Bill says.